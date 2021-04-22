The Bishop Kelly softball team matched hits with runs Thursday.
The Knights pounded out 14 hits to handle the Emmett Huskies 14-5 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Pitcher Pila Cook threw four hitless innings in relief for Bishop Kelly (13-2, 10-0), striking out seven.
Bishop Kelly's offense was led by Kaysie Jolley, who went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI. Taylor Woods had a homer and three RBI.
VALLIVUE 25, COLUMBIA 9, 5 INNINGS: The Falcons scored 12 runs in the fifth to end the 4A SIC game early.
Yazmin Garcia went 2 for 3 with four RBI and Hanah Jones had two hits and four RBI to lead Vallivue.
MIDDLETON 10, NAMPA 9, 8 INNINGS: The Vikings scored in the bottom of the eighth inning in the 4A SIC game.
MELBA 10, FRUITLAND 4: The Mustangs scored six runs in the second inning in the nonleague game.
Pitcher Ashlie Shaffer threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts for Melba. Emily Zavala had two RBI.
BASEBALL
MIDDLETON 9, NAMPA 5: The Vikings scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the 4A Southern Idaho Conference win over the Bulldogs.
Hayden Gibbs led Middleton with three RBI.
RIDGEVUE 6, CALDWELL 5: The Warhawks scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 4A SIC game.
Carter Menchaca led Ridgevue with two RBI. Kaden Scott led Caldwell with two hits.
COLUMBIA 6, VALLIVUE 1: The Wildcats scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to move past the Falcons in a 4A SIC game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3, FRUITLAND 0: Landon Cheney went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead the Trojans past the Grizzlies in the nonleague game.
MELBA 3, PAYETTE 0: Henry Clark threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the Mustangs in the nonleague game.
Clark also had two RBI.
WEISER 14, NEW PLYMOUTH 9: The Wolverines scored five runs in the sixth inning to knock off the Pilgrims in a nonleague game.
Willy Shirts, Tyler Pope and Beau Shields each homered for Weiser. Pope had three RBI.