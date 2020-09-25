In a wild game only rivaled by an similar contest earlier this season, the Nampa football team held off another Emmett comeback attempt Friday.
Ryan Schuler rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and Isaak Plew had 65 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead Nampa (2-1, 2-1) to the big 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory at Emmett (3-2, 2-1).
Two weeks ago, Emmett stunned Bishop Kelly 40-34 by scoring the winning touchdown with 33 seconds remaining.
Nampa quarterback Isaak Plew completed 6 of 10 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Efrain Lopez caught two of the TD passes, finishing with four receptions for 137 yards.
Westyn Smith led Emmett, rushing for 207 yards and four touchdowns.
BISHOP KELLY 52, COLUMBIA 7: The Knights (2-1, 2-1) scored the game's first four touchdowns coupled with a 41-yard field goal from Sam Pape, easing to the 4A SIC win over the Wildcats (1-2, 1-2).
The Knights led 38-7 at halftime.
Running back Seth Knothe led the Knights, picking up 86 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop Kelly finished with 315 yards rushing on 45 carries.
Adrian Martinez led Columbia with 61 yards rushing on 17 attempts.
VALLIVUE 54, CALDWELL 0: The Falcons (5-0, 3-0) ran away from the Cougars (0-2, 0-2) in a 4A SIC game.
Quarterback Casey Cope had four touchdowns passing and two touchdowns rushing to lead Vallivue. he was 7-of-9 passing for 148 yards and rushed for 69 yards.
Kip Childs added 96 yards rushing for Vallivue. Receiver Lincoln Marler had three receptions, all for touchdowns, for 85 yards.
Matthew Vialet led Caldwell with 80 yards rushing on 16 carries.
MIDDLETON 49, RIDGEVUE 29: The Vikings (3-1, 1-1) used a balanced attack to down the Warhawks (1-3, 0-3) in a 4A SIC game.
The Vikings, behind quarterback Ky McClure, passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns while they combined to rush for 254 yards and four touchdowns.
Quarterback Cole McDonald led Ridgevue, passing for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Middleton led 20-13 at halftime before two scores in the third quarter gave the Vikings a cushion.
TIMBERLINE 49, BOISE 13: The Wolves (2-0, 2-0) handled the Brave (0-2, 0-2) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division game.
FRUITLAND 18, WEISER 15: The Grizzlies (4-0) held off the Wolverines (1-3) in a Snake River Valley opener.
Fruitland quarterback Luke Baringa scored two touchdowns, the final scoring putting the Grizzlies ahead 18-7 with 4:59 to go in the third quarter.
Weiser quarterback Brett Spencer pulled the Wolverines within the final margin on a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Spencer threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Crimin, giving Weiser a 7-6 lead after a scoreless first quarter.
Fruitland regained the lead for good at 12-7 just before halftime.
The Grizzlies rushed for 212 yards, led by Dylan Stelling's 57.
Spencer rushed for 88 yards and passes for 101.
HOMEDALE 33, McCALL-DONNELLY 12: The Trojans (2-1) scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away from the visiting Vandals (1-2) in an SRV opener.
Hayden Kincheloe had 297 yards rushing on 35 attempts and three touchdowns to lead the Trojans. Homedale finished with 478 yards total offense.
Homedale quarterback Jaxon Dines completed 10 of 11 passes for 68 yards.
PAYETTE 31, PARMA 28: Martin Ceballos kicked a field goal as time expired, lifting the Pirates (3-1) to a wild win over the Panthers (0-5) in an SRV opener.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 34, BUHL 21: The Trojans (3-2) opened a 27-14 lead by halftime in the nonleague game at Buhl.
Quarterback Landon Cheney led Nampa Christian, completing 20 of 32 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Dane Bradshaw added 158 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdowns.
NOTUS 40, IDAHO CITY 20: The Pirates (4-0) cruised past the Wildcats (1-2) in a 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference opener.
Kaeden Clemens led Notus with 202 yards passing and three touchdowns. Carter Woodland had 109 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving to go with two touchdowns.
Woodland also had seven tackles and an interception and Kieran Miraz had eight tackles.
WILDER 40, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 0: The Wildcats (3-2) shut out the Grizzlies (0-2) in a 1A Division I WIC opener.