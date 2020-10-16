And then there were two.
Four teams entered 4A Southern Idaho Conference play on Friday tied for first. Two teams exited play Friday still tied atop the standings although technically Emmett has an edge over Bishop Kelly by virtue of a 40-34 win earlier this season.
Middleton did its part to shake things up, pulling away from visiting Nampa 37-21 on Friday.
The Vikings (5-3, 3-3) took a 37-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ky McClure led Middleton, passing for 197 yards on 25-of-39 attempts and one touchdown and rushing for another 121 yards. Brock Phillips added 106 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Middleton bottled up Nampa's rushing attack. Quarterback Isaak Plew led the Bulldogs (4-2, 4-2) with 132 yards and a touchdown.
EMMETT 33, COLUMBIA 28: The Huskies (6-2, 5-1) remained in first place by holding off the Wildcats (2-4, 2-4) in a 4A SIC game.
Columbia led 14-7 early before the Huskies pulled even and then away.
CAPITAL 22, BORAH 18: The Eagles (4-0) staved off the Lions' upset attempt, clinching the 5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division title.
Justus Del Rio hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Avery Downey to extend Capital's lead to 22-12 with 10:01 to go in the fourth quarter.
Borah (0-4) scored to pull within the final margin.
The Lions scored on a Parker Rushton touchdown to take an early 6-0 lead.
Capital took the lead for good at 7-6 when Downey scored on a 13-yard scamper.
SKYVIEW 28, TIMBERLINE 20: The Hawks (3-2, 3-1) held off the Wolves (2-2, 2-2) to capture second in the 5A SIC East Division.
Quarterback Clayton Franssen led Skyview, passing for 117 yards and rushing for 84 yards including three touchdowns.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 44, KUNA 14: The Mavericks (2-3, 2-3) opened a 37-6 lead, cruising past the visiting Kavemen (1-5, 1-4) in a 5A SIC West Division game.
Quarterback Jake Farris led Mountain View with 289 yards on 18-of-25 attempts and two touchdowns. Quintez Evans rushed for 81 yards and one touchdown.
EAGLE 56, CENTENNIAL 0: The Mustangs (4-1, 4-1) wrapped up second place in the 5A SIC West Division with the lopsided win over the Patriots (0-5, 0-5).
RIDGEVUE 13, BOISE 6: The Warhawks (3-5) rallied from a 6-0 halftime deficit to knock off the visiting Brave (1-4) in a nonleague game.
The Warhawks passed for 258 yards.
HOMEDALE 31, WEISER 28: In a wildly entertaining showdown, the Trojans (5-1, 4-0) rallied to stop the Wolverines (3-4, 2-2) in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
The Trojans scored on a double reverse pass with 18 seconds left to take the lead by the final margin.
The victory sets up a showdown for Homedale at home Friday against Fruitland to decide the league title.
Weiser led 28-19 before Homedale started its rally.
Hayden Kincheloe scored from a yard out to pull the Trojans within 28-25 with 5:33 remaining.
Weiser quarterback Brett Spencer hit receiver Kooper von Brethorst on a 9-yard scoring strike to give Weiser the 28-19 lead with 9:37 to play.
Kincheloe led Homedale with 82 yards rushing on 17 carries and two touchdowns.
Spencer completed 7-of-12 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns.
FRUITLAND 52, PAYETTE 6: The Grizzlies (6-0, 3-0) zipped past the Pirates (3-4, 1-3) in an SRV game.
McCALL-DONNELLY 31, PARMA 0: The Vandals (2-3, 1-2) shut out the Panthers (0-8, 0-4) in an SRV game.
MELBA 47, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 12: Crown the Mustangs (5-1, 4-0) champions.
For the first time since 2004, Melba captured the Western Idaho Conference championship, cruising past the Trojans (3-5, 1-2) .
Melba got out to a 33-0 lead and was never threatened.
The Mustangs piled up 620 yards of total offense, 461 coming on the ground. Zane Helm led Melba with 198 yards rushing on 16 carries and Trace Stimpson had 160 rushing and four touchdowns. Quarterback Henry Clark passes for 158 yards.
Landon Cheney led Nampa Christian, passing for 184 yards.
NEW PLYMOUTH 46, COLE VALLEY 14: The Pilgrims (4-3, 2-1) were too much for the Chargers (3-3, 1-2) in a WIC game.
Spencer Lyman led the Pilgrims with 132 yards rushing and a touchdown, Javon Lindeman added 110 yards and Erin Vian and Bailey Hite combined for 127 and four touchdowns.
NOTUS 52, WILDER 0: The Pirates (7-0, 4-0) captured the 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference title, cruising past the Wildcats (4-3, 2-1).
Carter Woodland led Notus with 178 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Mack Shimondle added two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Julian Gallegos and Kieran Miraz combined for 10 tackles and two sacks to lead the Pirates' defense.