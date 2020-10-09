The Emmett football team continues to impress.
The Huskies fell behind early but rallied to knock off Middleton 50-27 in a key 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The victory means a four-way logjam continues atop the SIC. Emmett (5-2 overall) is at 4-1 along with Bishop Kelly, Nampa and Vallivue.
Middleton (4-3, 2-3) opened a 14-2 lead. But the Huskies chipped away before pulling away.
NAMPA 47, RIDGEVUE 21: The Bulldogs (4-1, 4-1) used three third-quarter touchdowns to pull away from the Warhawks (1-5, 0-5) in a 4A SIC game.
Daniel Carrillo led Nampa with 77 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and quarterback Colton Seable turned four of his five completions into touchdowns and 237 yards.
Ty Friceky had three catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns for Nampa.
Carter Menchaca had 64 yards rushing to go with 67 yards passing for Ridgevue.
VALLIVUE 34, COLUMBIA 7: The Falcons (6-1, 4-1) got out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back in the 4A SIC win over the Wildcats (2-3, 2-3).
The Falcons controlled from the outside, taking a 21-0 lead into halftime.
BOISE 41, BORAH 31: The Brave (1-3, 1-3) broke a 13-game losing streak, rallying for the win against the Lions (0-3, 0-3) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division game.
It was a huge win under first-year coach Mike Altieri. It was Boise's first victory since a 34-29 decision Oct. 12, 2018, over Timberline.
HIGHLAND 38, SKYVIEW 23: The teams combined for 54 points in the first half before the visiting Rams (6-1) stopped the Hawks (2-2) in a nonleague game.
Skyview led three times in the first half, but a 46-yard field goal by Ian Hershey as time expired allowed Highland to take a 31-23 lead into halftime.
The Hawks passed for 263 yards and a touchdown. Highland rushed for 263 yards.
WEISER 28, McCALL-DONNELLY 7: The Wolverines (3-3, 2-1) pulled away from the visiting Vandals (1-3, 0-2) in a key Snake River Valley game.
Willy Shirts was a workhorse, rushing for 177 yards on 26 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Brett Spencer had three interceptions to lead Weiser's defense.
HOMEDALE 54, PAYETTE 0: The Trojans (4-1, 3-0) cruised past the Pirates (3-3, 1-2) in a SRV game.
MELBA 44, NEW PLYMOUTH 14: The Mustangs (4-1, 3-0) pulled away from the Pilgrims (3-3, 1-1) in a battle for first place in the Western Idaho Conference.
Zane Helm led Melba with 150 yards rushing and a touchdown. Henry Clark threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns.
Melba hosts Nampa Christian on Friday with an opportunity to capture its first conference championship since 2004.
COLE VALLEY 7, MARSING 6: In a defensive slugest, the Chargers (3-2, 1-1) held off the Huskies (2-4, 0-3) in a WIC game.
DECLO 60, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 29: The visiting Hornets (5-2) stung the Trojans (3-4) in a nonleague game.
The Hornets pulled away by outscoring Nampa Christian 38-6 in the second half, 24-0 in the final quarter.
Quarterback Landon Cheney led Nampa Christian, passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 56 yards.
NOTUS 62, RIMROCK 6: The Pirates (6-0, 2-0) crushed the Raiders (1-4, 0-2) in a 1A Division I WIC game.
Carter Woodland rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns for Notus to go along with three 2-point conversions. Elijah Martin added 113 yards and three touchdowns. He also had seven tackles and one interception.
Kieran Miraz added seven tackles, a sack and an interception.
WILDER 64, IDAHO CITY 54: In the wildest game in the Treasure Valley, the Wildcats (4-2, 2-0) rallied from 28-point deficit in the 1A Division I WIC game.
The Wildcats took their first lead at 50-48. Then they added another touchdown for a 56-48 lead with 7:29 remaining.
Idaho City (2-3, 1-2) pulled within 56-54, but couldn't convert a 2-point try.
Wilder extended its lead to 64-54 with three minutes to go.
Idaho City, behind quarterback Thomas Luthy, led 42-14 at halftime. Luthy threw three touchdown passes in the first half.
GIRLS SOCCER
BORAH 2, MERIDIAN 0: The Lions shut out the Warriors in a 5A District III loser-out play-in match.
EAGLE 2, CAPITAL 0: The Mustangs blanked the Eagles in a 5A District III loser-out play-in match.
BOYS SOCCER
TIMBERLINE 7, MERIDIAN 2: The Wolves eliminated the Warriors in a 5A District III play-in match.