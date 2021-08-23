It takes more than talent to win football games.
Timberline football coach Ian Smart desires more than enough weapons. He’s a believer in the intangibles, especially leadership.
“Will we be better than last year? Hard to say,” Smart said. “Last year we had a few key guys. This senior class is talented no doubt. But we lost some key guys. We’re trying to find that leadership among the seniors, guys who are willing to put the team on their back. We’re looking to empower that and have a group of guys that will drive the program.”
Smart welcomes back six starters on offense and five on defense.
The returning offensive starters are seniors Taylor Marcum (running back), Anthony Bridges (wide receiver), Carson Messerschmitt (lineman), Garrett Lavin (wide receiver), Wade Zenner (quarterback) and Jon Wattles (lineman).
The returning starters on defense are seniors Jameson Kocian (lineman), Zeff McMahan (lineman), Kellen Hudson (linebacker) and Liam Reeves (cornerback) and junior Ben Schulte (linebacker).
Smart said he’s changing some things on offense to take advantage of his personnel.
“We’ve made some tweaks,” he said. “We’re trying to implement some things to take advantage of our talent. We’re loaded at the skill position. We need to get kids touches and create opportunities.”
Marcum, for example, won’t always be handed the ball from his tailback position.
“He’s going to have a more expanded role,” Smart said. “We have to get him out of the backfield and keep teams honest so they can’t just load the box. We can’t run between the tackles every time.”
Marcum returns after breaking a hand in the second game last season. He gained 560 yards.
He turned out for track in the spring because Marcum wanted him to get a timed 100-meter dash. His season best was 10.82 seconds. He’s been timed at 4.4 in the 40.
Smart is thrilled to have Zenner back at quarterback.
“He’s just a great leader,” Smart said. “He’s so athletic. He’s the point guard on the basketball team. We need somebody to manufacture some plays and he’s that guy.”
Zenner started at safety last year, but Smart has taken him out of the defensive rotation.
The senior class is made up of players who have gotten a lot of playing time since they were sophomores.
“We won our first playoff game in school history with these guys,” Smart said. “I really believe our athleticism will be our strength.”
Smart said his offensive and defensive lines have been an emphasis in camp.
“We’re trying to get them cohesive,” he said. “We need to create an identity there.”
Smart said his team’s division within the Southern Idaho Conference — the Foothills Division — will be the toughest of the two divisions. He hopes his team will be battle tested by season’s end.
“We’ve made the quarterfinals the last two years, but we want to take the next step,” Smart said. “We need to get to the Final Four.”