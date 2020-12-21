Over the course of his playing and coaching careers, Nevada coach Jay Norvell has been a part of more than 20 bowl games. He coached in a Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders and in a BCS National Championship with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Hitting the tubing hill at Bogus Basin before last year's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is a bowl memory that he says is one of his favorites.
But when the Wolf Pack returned to Boise for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m. today at Albertsons Stadium on ESPN, there was no trip up the mountain. There was no bowling competition against their opponent, Tulane. There were none of the traditional pregame activities normally associated with playing in a bowl game.
“It's unfortunate that we're not going to be able to enjoy those things,” said Norvell. “But at the same time, I took a poll of our kids, and we've got a lot of kids, and we've we got a few coaches, who have never experienced a bowl game. When you think about the short span that these kids are in college, you can't replace this experience, to be able to go to a bowl, experience a bowl game, play a great opponent like Tulane and play on national TV. Those are what kids dream about when they go to college.”
The experience is one of the reasons the Wolf Pack (6-2) decided to come to Boise to finish off what has because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a year unlike any other.
Several teams across the country, including Famous Idaho Potato Bowl hosts Boise State, had made the decision in the past week to opt out of playing in bowl games. But both teams playing in today's game wanted a chance to finish out their season with a bowl trip.
"We got a bunch of players that want to play, we got a bunch of coaches that want to coach," said Norvell. "From the very beginning of the season, we had to think differently, everybody in our program. … We knew we had a good football team and wanted to play this season. We knew there were going to be major sacrifices that needed to be made by everyone to do that. I've got a locker room full of guys who want to play, so we feel like it's our responsibility as coaches to do our very best to make that happen.”
Tulane also knows just how important playing in a bowl game can be for building a program. The Green Wave (6-5) are playing in a bowl game for a third year in a row, the longest streak in program history. From 2002-17, Tulane appeared in just one bowl game.
“That's always going to be one of our goals, to play in a bowl game at the end of the season,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “Not a lot of teams get the opportunity to do it and there's some teams that declined the opportunity to do it. I'm excited for our guys to experience this.”
WOLF PACK, GREEN WAVE HAVE MANGED TO AVOID CANCELLATIONS
While COVID-19 has disrupted college football schedules around the country, Nevada and Tulane are two teams that have avoided games being canceled.
Nevada started its season late, as the Mountain West didn't start until Oct. 24. But the Wolf Pack were able to play in all eight games that were scheduled for the restart.
“We tested three times a week, we tested (Sunday), and I'm very confident that we're going to kickoff (Tuesday),” said Norvell. “We have no indications that we won't, so I'm looking forward to it.”
For Tulane three nonconference games were called off before season due to decisions by the other team's conferences. The Green Wave were able to pick up games against South Alabama and Southern Miss to replace those. The regular season finale against Memphis was also moved back a week to accommodate the American Athletic Conference's effort to reschedule other games that had been postponed due to COVID-19, but Tulane was able to play 11 games during the regular season.
“I'm very proud of our guys, we're one of the few teams in the country that played 11 games,” Fritz said. “We didn't have any games that had anything to do with us canceling the ball game. The kids did a sensational job following the rules, masking up and doing everything that's so different in the year 2020 from any other season that they've played.”
NATION'S SACK CO-LEADER TO MISS GAME DUE TO DEATH OF FATHER
Tulane defensive end Patrick Johnson, who is tied for the most sacks in the country, did not make the trip to Boise after the death of his father and will miss today's game, Fritz said.
Johnson, a senior who has 10 sacks on the season, was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection and was a second-team selection as a sophomore and junior. He's projected to be a late round pick in April's NFL Draft.
Johnson won't be the only one along the Green Wave's defensive line to miss the game today. Nose tackle De'Andre Williams has opted out of the game due to COIVD-19 concerns with his wife due to give birth to the couple's first child in the next couple of weeks.
“We had a long conversation about it, he didn't want to get COVID so close to his wife giving birth,” said Fritz. “I don't blame him. We wish he could come because he's an outstanding player and representative of our program. But he will not be making the trip."
The Green Wave could also be without another first-team all-conference defensive end as Cam Sample has been “beat up” Fritz said, and will be a game-time decision. Sample has five sacks on the season.
Deuce Watts, who leads Tulane with 512 receiving yards, will also be a game time decision after not practicing this week, Fritz said.