After a year full of uncertainty and unknowns, the Big Sky Basketball Championships got underway, with Portland State defeating Eastern Washington in the first game.
The Vikings (12-12) downed the Eagles 71-51 to advance to a quarterfinal matchup this morning with top-seeded Idaho State (19-3). Tip is at 11.
Portland State jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and led the rest of the day.
Despite getting into an early hole, the Eagles fought back and closed the lead to five points, 18-13 by the end of the 1st period off a three-pointer from Big Sky Freshman of the Year Maisie Burnham. The Eagles then pulled within two points of the Vikings at the start of the second period. Jenna Dick drained a three-pointer to make it an 18-16 game.
The Vikings pushed their lead back to 11 points by the end of the third period thanks to a late three-pointer by Kylie Jimenez with five seconds remaining in the half. The Vikings took a 37-26 lead into halftime.
Burnham hit a jumper to get the lead into single digits out of the break, but the Vikings responded and built the double-digit lead back and kept it there for the remainder of the game.
Jada Lewis led the Vikings with a high of 16 points and went 4-of-10 from the field, including 4-of 8 from three-point range. Lewis also grabbed five boards and dished out three assists while also forcing three turnovers.
Eastern Washington’s Burnham led the Eagles with 13 points. She also had three assists, a steal, and a block in the game.
N. ARIZONA 82, WEBER ST. 68
Northern Arizona ran past Weber State 82-68 in their first-round matchup to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Lumberjacks will meet No. 2 seed Idaho (15-6) tonight at 5.
Northern Arizona led the entire game after opening with a 5-0 run. Weber State kept it close in the first period and cut the led to a single point twice midway through the period. Northern Arizona’s offensive attack was too much for the Wildcats as they trailed 22-12 after the first period.
Weber State struggled to hold on to the ball and turned it over 19 times to the Lumberjacks six. NAU took advantage of the sloppy ball-handling and turned them into 18 points. The Lumberjacks also scored 11 second-chance points and had 15 fast break points.
Northern Arizona’s bench outscored the Wildcats 23-5.
Jadyn Matthews led Weber State with 17 points and went 7-of-8 from the floor. Matthews also grabbed six boards and dished out two assists.
Miki’ala Maio scored 23 points to lead Northern Arizona. Maio went 8-of-13 from the field, including going 3-of-4 from three-point range.
MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT
No. 7-seeded Wyoming pulled off an upset Monday.
The Cowboys (12-9) knocked off No. 2 UNLV 72-56 in Las Vegas.
Wyoming advances to face the Boise State/Colorado State winner in the semifinals tonight at 8:30. The Boise State/Colorado State wasn’t over by press time.
In earlier games Monday, top seeded New Mexico handled Air Force 67-51 and No. 4 Fresno St. cruised past Nevada 70-46.
New Mexico (15-3) and Fresno State (15-9) meet tonight at 6 p.m.