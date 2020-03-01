State Wrestling04.JPG
Nampa’s Simon Albees Luna tussles with Bishop Kelly’s Christopher Martino in the state wrestling tournament  Saturday.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

It's the end of the week, which means it's time to take a look back at local sports. In case you missed any of the games—or any of our coverage—we're here to help fill in the gaps. 

IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament

PHOTOS: The Idaho Press' favorite moments from the state wrestling tournament

Idaho's state wrestling tournament descended upon the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa this weekend, and it was one for the books. 

Join us as we recap and relive our favorite moments from the championship round on Saturday. 

Boys District Basketball 

PHOTOS: Rocky Mountain holds tight for 5A district title

PHOTOS: Middleton stops Kuna, takes 4A district title

PHOTOS: Homedale upsets Fruitland in 3A district title match

PHOTOS: Cole Valley brings home 2A district title

