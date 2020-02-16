It's the end of the week, which means it's time to take a look back at local sports. In case you missed any of the games—or any of our coverage—we're here to help fill in the gaps.
Boise State Men's Basketball
Boise State fell to 4th-ranked San Diego State on Sunday at home in ExtraMile Arena. Read the story by B.J. Rains here.
Earlier in the week, the Broncos handed down a decisive victory to Air Force. Read B.J.'s story here.
Local High School Roundup
Mountain View's girls basketball fought hard and put pressure on the Timberline Wolves, taking the 5A District III title. Read the story by Brandon Walton here.
Caldwell brought home the 4A District III title in a 47-37 win over Middleton. Story by Greg Kilmer can be found here.