Boise State Men's Basketball

Photos: Boise State men's basketball tops New Mexico on Senior Day

Boise State routed New Mexico on senior night 74-61 in the last home game of the season. 

Girls Basketball State Tournament

Photos: Mountain View tops Timberline for 5A state title

Mountain View took down Timberline in a thrilling matchup to claim the 5A state title. Read Brandon Walton's coverage here.

Photos: Cole Valley falls to Soda Springs in 2A state championship

Cole Valley fell to Soda Springs in the final round of the state tournament, pulling 2nd place overall. Read Walton's recap here.