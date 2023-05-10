Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MERIDIAN — Middleton coach Bryan Swygart called time. Not just in the middle of the game. Not just in the middle of an inning. In the middle of an at-bat during the Vikings' 8-4 loss at Owyhee on Wednesday.

It was the top of the fourth in Game 2 of the 5A SIC Tournament. The Vikings, needing just one win to clinch the title after beating Owyhee on Tuesday, were down two runs.

Recommended for you

Load comments