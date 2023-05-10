MERIDIAN — Middleton coach Bryan Swygart called time. Not just in the middle of the game. Not just in the middle of an inning. In the middle of an at-bat during the Vikings' 8-4 loss at Owyhee on Wednesday.
It was the top of the fourth in Game 2 of the 5A SIC Tournament. The Vikings, needing just one win to clinch the title after beating Owyhee on Tuesday, were down two runs.
Middleton sophomore Ian Lenius was at the plate. There were two outs, no runners on base and a 2-2 count against Lenius when Swygart stopped the game and hollered over to his dugout.
He called for Nick Proffitt to enter the game — so the Middleton senior threw on a helmet, grabbed a bat and walked to the plate in not exactly the most favorable circumstance.
"I don't think I've ever seen that in my life actually," said Owyhee pitcher Jack Ryan, who was standing on the mound during the switch. "I was confused with what they were doing. I think they were trying to mess with tempo since I was working so fast and working well."
It didn't work. On the first pitch, Proffitt popped up to end the inning.
No matter what Middleton threw at Owyhee, the Storm had an answer.
Of course they did. This team — as little history as it may have — has shown a knack for thriving under pressure.
Who could forget last year, when the Storm knocked off top-seeded Mountain View and No. 2-seed Rocky Mountain on back-to-back days to clinch a state title in the school's first year of existence?
So, no wonder, when Owyhee baseball had its back to the wall, the Storm rallied to force a Game 3 that will decide the district championship. First pitch will be at 6 p.m. Thursday from Middleton.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“To be honest, we challenged our kids a bit,” said Owyhee coach Russ Wright. “Usually with tough teams, you can challenge them a bit, like I did last night, and you get the response you’re looking for. … But this is a tough group who has been in it before — it’s not like this group hasn’t played in big games.”
The Storm wasted no time giving their coach the response he was looking for. The first two Owyhee batters of the day reached base before Gage Haws smoked a double down the right-field line to score a run. The next batter, freshman Nathan Keith, drove in another run.
Even when Middleton battled back in the third to tie the game at 4-4, Owyhee responded. With two outs, junior Nick McDaniel hit an RBI-single down the third-base line that stayed inside the bag by a fingernail. Two batters later, Ryan rocketed a line drive to right field that scored a run.
As long as we’re on the topic of response, let’s talk about Ryan. The senior, to put it mildly, has struggled mightily as of late.
“The last couple weeks, I’ve gone 0-for with so many strikeouts,” Ryan said. “I was like a walking strikeout.”
A day after going 0-for-3 against Middleton on Tuesday, Ryan went 3-for-3 Wednesday with 2 RBI and pitched 5 innings, allowing just 3 hits and no earned runs.
So what changed?
For one, Wright moved him from the No. 2 spot in the lineup to No. 9. “Sometimes just going to the bottom,” Wright said, ‘and going, ‘Hey, I’ll just let them throw to me, relax and play,’ it seemed to work.”
And, secondly, Ryan switched bats because, well, it couldn’t hurt. He grabbed a friend’s bat and went to the plate feeling fresh.
“I wanted to try something new. Like mentally different,” Ryan said. “Like whatever happens, happens. And it happened to be good.”