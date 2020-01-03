BOISE — Frank Solich has been on the end of countless water and Gatorade baths.
But a french fry bath?
That was a first for the Ohio University football coach after his team's 30-21 win over Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday afternoon at Albertsons Stadium.
"No idea where they came from. I did get one and ate it. Very good. I'm sure it's an Idaho potato, you know," Solich said. "That's a lot better than water on you. Over the course of the years, I've had some water on me. I will take those potatoes any time."
The unusual celebration wasn’t seen by many. It came in front of just 13,611 people — the lowest attendance in the bowl's 23-year history. The previous low was 16,131 in the 1997 matchup between Cincinnati and Utah State — the inaugural Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
However, the fry bath was still a historic moment for the Bobcats (7-6 overall, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). It commemorated the Bobcats (7-6) winning three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history. They also became the first MAC team since Miami University (1973-75) to win three straight bowl games. Ohio is now tied with Toledo (1969-71) and the aforementioned Miami for the most bowl wins in a row in conference history.
Those feats seemed unlikely not so long ago.
When Solich took over in 2005, Ohio hadn’t been to a bowl game since 1968. The Bobcats went bowling his second year.
Their first ever bowl win came at the 2011 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Bobcats defeated Utah State 24-23. Since then, they’ve only failed to qualify for a bowl game once — 2014. Going back to 2009, Ohio has played in a bowl in 10 out of the last 11 years.
"It wasn't really all that difficult to build," Solich said. "I was fortunate enough to be around the right kind of people from the president on down, our (athletic directors). It just seems to me to have been something that as we went through the years, the program just kept getting better and better."
Arguably, Solich and the program’s defining moment to date came because of the arm and legs of Nathan Rourke.
The senior quarterback combined for 231 yards of total offense and a touchdown. He went 9 of 17 for 144 yards through the air while running for 87 yards and a TD on 10 carries. His highlight was a 35-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter that gave the Bobcats a 17-6 lead.
He walked away as the bowl's MVP.
It was the final feather in the cap of arguably the greatest quarterback in Bobcat history. He obliterated the school’s career touchdown record with 111. Tyler Tetteton, who quarterbacked the Bobcats to their 2011 win on The Blue, was the previous record holder with 83.
His 49 career rushing touchdowns were the most among any active FBS quarterbacks this season. He leaves as the most efficient QB in school history with a final passer rating of 146.5.
"I hope more than anything I was a good teammate," Rourke said. "I love the guys in the locker room. I take a lot of pride in being a good teammate, being a good leader, being coachable by the coaches. I've been so fortunate to be able to come here and to just be one of the guys, learn from these coaches, have a lot of fun, a lot of success doing it. I couldn't ask for more from this program."
Ohio entered the fourth quarter with a commanding and seemingly insurmountable 30-9 lead. But a pair of Bobcat turnovers gave the Wolf Pack (7-6, 4-4 Mountain West) a chance.
Early in the fourth quarter, Ohio had the ball at Nevada’s 15-yard line before an ill-timed pitch by Rourke resulted in a fumble recovery by the Wolf Pack's Sam Hammond.
The miscue led to Nevada cutting the deficit down to 30-15 with 10:48 left on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Carson Strong to Elijah Cooks, who finished with a game and career high 14 receptions for 197 yards and the score.
Three plays later, Hammond recovered his second fumble after Dom Peterson blasted Rourke for a sack. That turned into a 1-yard TD run by Devonte Lee and a 30-21 game with 8:42 to play.
That was as close as the Wolf Pack got, though. A fumble by Cooks on a double handoff, which was picked up by Ohio’s Marcus Coleman after Nevada drove down to the 6-yard line, essentially ended the game with 3:12 remaining.
"Just really proud of our kids," Nevada coach Jay Norvell said. "The way we responded, the way we came back, we could have made it interesting there at the end if we could have converted in a couple of those situations."
Strong completed 31 of 49 passes for 402 yards and a TD for the Wolf Pack in the loss. It was the second-most passing yards in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl history. Brandon Talton’s 51-yard field goal in the first quarter tied the record for the longest field goal in the bowl’s history.
Ohio's De’Montre Tuggle ran for a game-high 97 yards and a score on 10 carries. Julian Ross had the other touchdown for the Bobcats, who ended the season with three straights wins after losing four games by a combined 11 points.
"This team has a special place in my heart for how they responded," Solich said. "Are you kidding me?"