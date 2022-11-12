Support Local Journalism


BOISE — A good remedy to soothe the heartbreak from a season-opening last-second loss? Try a victory against a Power 5 team.

Boise State earned win No. 1 of the season on Saturday, dispatching Washington State 71-61 at Idaho Central Arena. It was a bounce-back effort from the Broncos' 68-66 loss to South Dakota State and could be a difference-maker when the NCAA Tournament field is selected in March. 

