BOISE — A good remedy to soothe the heartbreak from a season-opening last-second loss? Try a victory against a Power 5 team.
Boise State earned win No. 1 of the season on Saturday, dispatching Washington State 71-61 at Idaho Central Arena. It was a bounce-back effort from the Broncos' 68-66 loss to South Dakota State and could be a difference-maker when the NCAA Tournament field is selected in March.
"I don't know nothing about the Quad 1, Quad 2, all that, we just love to play basketball, love to compete," Boise State point guard Marcus Shaver Jr. said. "And if it pays off in the end, that's good for us."
Shaver, one of four Broncos to score in double figures with 15 points, operated an offense that shot 44.8% from the field, posted 42 points in the paint and committed eight turnovers — all better than Washington State (1-1). Boise State started slowly but it was quickly negated, and the Broncos led for more than 30 of the game's 40 minutes.
And it was a Shaver-to-Naje Smith hookup that solidified Boise State's spot in the driver's seat.
Shaver, from near the midcourt logo, lobbed a pass to Smith as he cut toward the hoop. Smith's completion of the alley-oop electrified the neutral-site crowd and put an exclamation point on the Broncos' 14-3 run that swung an 8-0 deficit to a 14-11 advantage.
"I've been telling him all year, 'just throw it up, I'll go get it,'" said Smith, who tallied 12 points, four rebounds and three blocks off the bench. "And finally he listened to me."
Boise State (1-1) didn't trail again, and fended off multiple runs from the Cougars.
WSU, which trailed 29-22 at halftime, opened the second stanza on a 13-7 run that cut Boise State's lead to 36-35. A 6-0 spurt later in the frame again trimmed BSU's lead to one, and TJ Bamba's 3-pointer tied it at 48 with 8:48 on the clock.
"Proud of our toughness," Broncos coach Leon Rice said. "They made some runs at us, we handled it, we regrouped."
BSU coaxed the Cougs into 15 turnovers and kept them begging from deep; WSU was 6 for 26 on 3-pointers.
Washington State took five more shots than the Broncos and pulled down 14 offensive rebounds, but Boise State's ability to limit turnovers and an efficient scoring attack were the difference.
BSU also made 16 of 25 free throws — WSU was 11 for 16.
"There was a lot of growth," Rice said. "I think you saw a better team tonight than what we were the first game."
Shaver added 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals to his stat line. Max Rice matched him with 15 points and added eight boards. Tyson Degenhart had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Lukas Milner chipped in 10 points.
Chibuzo Agbo, BSU's highly touted Texas Tech transfer, scored five points in 20 minutes before fouling out. He also fouled out in BSU's opener. Smith spelled him with 33 minutes and Pavle Kuzmanovic, who didn't play in the opener because he was injured, logged 11 minutes.
"It's just next man up. Everybody knows that on the bench, coach Rice preaches it all the time," Shaver said. "Everybody's just ready at all times."
The Broncos have more tough opponents on tap: Beginning Nov. 17, they'll play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which includes the likes of Colorado, Texas A&M, Murray State and Loyola Chicago.