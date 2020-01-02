BOISE — Jay Norvell wasn’t having it.
The University of Nevada head football coach didn’t respond too kindly upon being asked about his team’s well-documented struggles on The Blue. The Wolf Pack are a combined 2-18 in regular season and bowl games in the confines of Albertsons Stadium.
“Is this a Boise press conference?” Norvell said while interrupting a question directed at his players.
Regardless, the Wolf Pack (7-5 overall, 4-4 Mountain West) will look to put their issues on the blue turf to bed when they meet Ohio (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) for the first time ever at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 23rd annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
“We're playing Ohio, and to me, it's just another game,” Nevada senior linebacker Lucas Weber said. “We're going to go out there and prepare to win each game. It doesn't matter where we're playing, who we're playing. We're always going to prepare to win.”
While Norvell and his players didn’t really want to get into it, history won’t be on their side. Nevada hasn’t won on its rival's turf in 22 years. The Wolf Pack's last win there was a 56-42 shootout over the Broncos on Nov. 8, 1997. Boise State coach Bryan Harsin was a sophomore quarterback with the Broncos at the time.
Since then, Nevada has suffered 11 straight losses by an average of 22.7 points.
The Wolf Pack's only other win at Albertsons Stadium since the two teams started playing in 1971, was a 21-16 victory on Nov. 8, 1986.
“I could care less to be honest with you,” Norvell said. “We haven’t spent one second talking about (Albertsons) Stadium. So I guess that answers that question.”
But all of their games at Albertsons Stadium haven’t been bad. The Wolf Pack, with a young Colin Kaepernick, nearly knocked off the Broncos in a thrilling 69-67 four-overtime loss. Their Famous Idaho Potato Bowl games have been close and against Power 5 teams too.
Nevada narrowly fell to Miami 21-20 in the 2006 game before losing to Maryland 42-35 two years later. So the Wolf Pack are 0-2 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
But they’re not concerned.
“Coach always says what goes on in between the hashes, that's just what goes on,” Nevada senior running back Kelton Moore said. “So whoever plays the best gets the win.”
If Nevada is going to turn things around at Albertsons Stadium, it’s going to have to do so without four players on defense, three for the whole game. The Mountain West suspended four Wolf Pack players following a bench-clearing brawl at the end of the regular-season finale against UNLV on Nov. 30.
Junior defensive back Austin Arnold, who had 51 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception this season, got two games. Daniel Brown, an All-MW honorable mention defense back, along with senior defensive tackle Hausia Sekona, who had 30 tackles, received a game. Senior linebacker Gabriel Sewell, who earned All-MW honorable mention honors, will have to sit out the first half of Friday's game.
It won’t help either that the Bobcats, who won the 2011 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, have one of the most prolific offenses in the country. They come in ranked 19th in scoring (34.7 points per game) 22nd in rushing (216.5 yards per game) and 30th in total offense (443.3 ypg).
“It kind of reflects our football season,” Norvell said. “This has been a year where we’ve had to overcome a lot of adversity, injuries, changes in staff, suspensions, all those different things. But through and through, I think our kids have shown a lot of resiliency, toughness, focus and maturity. And that’s what life is about. That’s what football is about.”
It’s still been a pretty good season for the Wolf Pack, though. They will post back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2014-15. Nevada also beat a top-25 team on the road for the first time in program history with a 17-13 decision against then-No. 24 San Diego State on Nov. 9.
And a win Friday would make even more history. It would not only be the Wolf Pack’s first ever Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win and a rare victory on The Blue, but it would be the first time they’ve ever won consecutive bowl games.
“We're just very proud of our winning tradition at Nevada,” Norvell said. “There's thousands and thousands of people that would trade places with us to have this opportunity. So we're very humbled by it. But we're excited about that, and to represent that history and to add to it would be special.”