BOISE — Carson Strong started the 2020 calendar year with a 402-yard passing performance against Ohio in a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl loss.
On Tuesday, the Nevada quarterback finished the year by tying a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game record with five touchdown passes. This time, his team came away with a win.
The Wolf Pack gained 480 total yards of offense and had an eight-sack, three-interception performance on defense to beat Tulane 38-27.
“No doubt, I was thinking 'I would so disappointed if we came here back-to-back years and took two 'L's,'” said Strong, who finished with 271 passing yards on 22-of-28 passing and was named the game's MVP. “That would stick with me forever. I'm glad we came out here and we redeemed ourselves and we're champions.”
While Strong put up a lot of yards in January's 30-21 loss to the Bobcats, Nevada couldn't convert those into points, as the running game put up just 29 yards. Tuesday, the Wolf Pack (7-2) had a pair of running backs break the 100-yard mark. Devonte Lee finished with 105 rushing yards while Toa Taua had 102 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, breaking for a big play on fourth-and-1. Taua also had a 44-yard touchdown reception from Strong earlier in the quarter.
“I'm just really happy, really happy, really satisfied about what our guys did,” said Nevada coach Jay Norvell. “We talk about playing our best football game and in a lot of ways we did that today at a lot of positions, so I'm very proud of that.”
Making the win more emotional for Norvell was the fact that he said last season's bowl game was the last place where he saw his father, Merritt, alive. Merritt Norvell, a former athletic director at Michigan State, died in October.
Nevada drove right down the field on the very first possession of the game, but came away with no points. Tulane (6-6) — which was missing three key defensive linemen in the game, including first-team All-American Athletic Conference defensive ends Patrick Johnson and Cam Sample — was able to stop Nevada on fourth-and-goal run from the 1.
Any momentum the Green Wave gained from that early stop didn't last long. Three plays later, Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt was picked off by Christian Swint, who returned it to the Tulane 16. A personal foul penalty after the play moved Nevada up to the 8. Two plays later, Strong connected with Cole Turner for a 11-yard touchdown reception.
“Stuff like that, it hurts, you go to the sidelines and you're like 'man we got no points out of that drive,' which sucks,” Strong said about the opening drive. “But the defense got a turnover, gave us great field position and we scored. That's good, our defense really came through for us there.”
Nevada's defense came through for much of the game as Swint, Lamin Touray and EJ Muhammad all picked up their first career interceptions. The eight sacks by the Wolf Pack defense was the most since 2003, with Lawson Hall, Tristan Nichols and Trevor Price each finishing with two sacks.
“From the start of the game we were free to create energy, bring the effort, go all out and leave it out on the field,” said Hall, who finished with nine total tackles. “I think everybody did that today. Guys who made plays made them because they were determined to win this game."
The Wolf Pack jumped out to a 26-7 halftime lead, but the Green Wave were able to cut that down to 26-20 with a touchdown run by Pratt and a 28-yard pass from Pratt to Jha'Quan Jackson.
After the Tulane defense force a missed field goal, the offense got the ball with a chance to take its first lead of the game. But an interception by Muhammad set up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Strong to Turner.
Strong added a touchdown pass to Jamaal Bell late in the game for his fifth touchdown pass, giving Nevada a 38-20 lead with two minutes left and tying him with Colorado State's Nick Stevens in 2016 and Fresno State's Paul Pinegar in 2004 for the game record.
“I'm really just happy we won,” Strong said about the record. “If we had thrown zero touchdowns, or five touchdowns, I'd still be sitting here just as happy as long as we won the game. ... All the receivers did a great job tonight and the (offensive line) unit did a great job blocking.”