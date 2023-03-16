SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drenched in sweat, doused in euphoria, Princeton’s Zach Martin tugged on his jersey. He pointed to his left collar, to the orange patch with a black bow tie.
“We’re wearing this patch to honor coach Carril,” Martin told The Idaho Press.
Pete Carril passed away in August. The Godfather of the Princeton offense, the George Washington of Princeton basketball who ended his coaching career in Sacramento, was not in the building on Thursday.
The man responsible for a moment so representative that all that is good in this sport, in this tournament, did not get to witness his squad carry on the legacy of the scrappy underdog. But he will be in the pictures of No. 15 seed Princeton’s 59-55 upset of No. 2 seed Arizona.
You won’t have to look at the sidelines. Just the jerseys. At that bowtie that found its way into every celebration picture.
It was 34 years ago that Princeton played “The game that saved March Madness,” that 1989 slugfest when the 16th-seeded Tigers almost knocked off top-seeded Georgetown. It was that night that Princeton ensured, as Sports Illustrated wrote, ”Cinderella would always get invited to the ball.”
That Princeton team paved the way for this Princeton team, to not just get invited to the ball, but to prove the glass slipper still fits.
In the locker room postgame, as young men tried to decide how such an accomplishment should be celebrated, someone belted across the room.
“How many times has a 15 beat a 2?”
“It’s 11 now,” another responded.
These Tigers, plucky and scrappy and so dang smart, are all you could want from Ivy-League darlings. Down the stretch, it was Princeton diving on the floor for loose balls. It was Princeton’s big men boxing out guys 40 pounds heavier. It was Princeton that looked like they had spent the past week scouting the Wildcats like they were studying for the SAT.
And the plan was so simple.
“Look, let’s be honest, they’re a lot bigger than we are,” senior guard Ryan Langborg said. “We had to play smart … It was about getting them to take the shots that are lower percentages and not letting them beat us inside.”
Leave it to the Ivy Leaguers to bring math into the picture.
Princeton decided to play the percentage game and live with the results. Trust the probability.
And so they backed off Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis. He still managed 22 points, but it took him 20 shots to get there. He had to score from deep, from the elbow, from no-man’s land. Anywhere but the paint.
“They basically just said, ‘OK, we will give you these type of shots,’” Tubelis said. “For us, those are good shots anyway. But, even if they’re good shots, they disrupt our offense.”
That is Princeton’s goal. That is always Princeton’s goal. The mark of a great game for the Tigers is points per possession. That is their bible. That is what they live by. After every game, the Princeton coaches write down the percentage on the white board. The goal is to be under 0.9. Be under 0.9 and winning should take care of itself.
Ten minutes after the Tigers’ 13th NCAA Tournament in program history, assistant Brett MacConnell barged into the locker room.
“Point 83,” he hollered. “Point 83.”
“That’s a pretty darn good number,” said Langborg.
A pretty darn good number for a pretty darn good team, who now get to see how far they can walk in the glass slippers when No. 15 seed Princeton takes on No. 7 seed Missouri on Saturday.
They will again be the lower seed. Again be wearing their black, road jerseys. Again have that bow tie on their left shoulder, honoring the man that helped make Thursday possible.