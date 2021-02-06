Something weird happened the other day.
There was a golf tournament on TV, and in the midst of players playing, someone off to the side said two beautiful words. It was a caddy or a course marshall — no one familiar.
But a familiar phrase ...
“Quiet please!’’
A few minutes later, the same TV cranked out another strong reminder that nature is healing ...
“Get in the HOLE!!!’’
It was a real-life fan. At a real-life sporting event.
Typically, this is considered obnoxious behavior. We can’t agree on much these days, but we can agree on that, right?
In this case, Obnoxious Golf Fan sounded like those two Italian ladies belting out Mozart in the Shawshank Redemption prison yard.
Heart-warming.
Spine-tingling.
That’s because the worst year of our lives, 2020, is behind us.
The Year of the Fan, 2021, is brewing something special.
And it’s going to be glorious.
More fans, here in Idaho, are starting to attend high school events.
Boise State basketball will host limited fans for the first time this season on Thursday.
The PGA is hosting a tournament this weekend with significant fans for the first time in almost a year.
The Super Bowl will have a crowd of about 25,000 fans — historically a low number but a promising sign of better days ahead.
Next week, the Daytona 500 will set a COVID-era record for fans at a sporting event — with about 30,000 scattered throughout the massive race track.
The major-league baseball season is starting soon, including spring training games, and fans are expected inside many of the ballparks.
In the NBA, a third of the teams are allowing fans inside arenas. Last week, four fans sitting courtside were ejected after a verbal spat with LeBron James.
It was a beautiful thing.
More healing of nature.
More, more, more, please!
Many of you disagree, and that’s OK. Our fragile world still exists, a long way from recovery, and I get that. We’re bursting with problems: COVID. Vaccinations. Divisive politics. Race and gender battles. Mental health. Education. Economies. The planet. Trust issues, far and wide, like never before.
Neighbors fighting neighbors.
Friends not being friends anymore.
Families breaking apart.
Will normal ever be normal again?
Does normal even exist?
Loaded question, and for now, I’ll stick to sports, which needs to play a major role in our return to normal, whatever that is these days. Billionaire owners will be fine. Millionaire athletes will continue to live their lives of luxury.
But they both need fans.
And fans need live sports.
It’s time. It’s time to open stadiums and arenas, parking lots, turnstiles, concession stands and restrooms.
Let’s do it with respect to hospital capacities, healthcare workers and families that have struggled through a pandemic. Let’s do it with respect to local governments, protocols and guidelines.
But let’s, wisely, keep pushing for more crowds. Bigger crowds. Be aggressive with local plans, where and when appropriate.
Go ahead, pay for an overpriced ticket.
Put on a stupid mask.
Go to a blowout game.
Eat bad food and yell bad things.
Oh, how we’ve missed you.
Oh, how we need the Year of the Fan.
And please, no more cutout fans. It was a nice idea in the beginning, a chance for hardcores to stay connected to their team, a chance for teams to make a little money.
The gimmick is up — we’re tired of cardboard couples and paper puppies.
Over at Boise State, the brain trust has struggled with the fan dilemma since Day 1.
The football team played its first game with no fans, and had 1,100 for each of the final two inside Albertsons Stadium.
ExtraMile Arena has been empty of fans all basketball season, though that changes for family and friends of the program starting with games this week.
Why not a few students (who pay fees)?
Why not cheerleaders and the band?
Why not a few high-priority season ticket holders?
Why not up to 2,000+ fans for the home finale?
It can be done safely and smartly. It’s happening all over the place — 1.2 million fans attended NFL games this season without any known outbreaks, according to the league.
The football season resumes this fall, and fingers crossed that the climate is healthy enough to push more fans into stadiums all across this country.
There’s a big game here in Boise — the Broncos’ 2021 home-opener.
The opponent is UTEP. No big deal.
But what that game represents, and how it connects today’s troubles to a light at the end of the tunnel, could be a difference-maker for a special community and a starving fanbase.
Wouldn’t it be inspiring if Albertsons Stadium was packed?
To celebrate the Year of the Fan.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.