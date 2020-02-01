It’s Friday night, and I’m sitting in front of a television, watching real life.
The Super Bowl is less than two days away — and it’s hard to find someone, anyone, focused on the most anticipated, most talked about sporting event in our country.
Because real life stands in the way.
Again.
The Kobe Bryant memorial is on TV, before the Lakers play their first game since the NBA icon died in a helicopter crash last Sunday. The mood is emotional, with a touch of celebration. Everything for the first few minutes makes sense.
Until they show a picture of Gianna, his daughter.
Until they show two empty courtside seats.
Kobe’s seat.
Gigi’s seat.
Empty, like the hole in our hearts.
In life and death, there’s something magical about dads and daughters. Television is at its finest when cameras show proud parents in the stands watching their children do spectacular things.
For whatever reason, it’s even better when it’s a dad and his daughter.
Kobe will never get a chance to watch his daughter play basketball at a high level, as they both dreamed.
Gigi will never get a chance to make another basket.
The tribute on TV continues, and now LeBron is crying and swearing and really messing with our minds. Tears are flowing all over the place, and when they show another picture of Kobe and Gigi, I suddenly can’t stop thinking about Elle Duncan.
Never heard of her until this week — the ESPN anchor who made grown men all over the world break down with her 95-second #girldad video tribute based on a random conversation she had with Bryant about daughters.
Haven’t watched it?
Do it. Now. Trust me.
It’s powerful, and it's long-lasting, because #girldad is the new #girlpower, a beautiful legacy inspired by two beautiful people.
Now I can’t stop thinking about the three words Kobe constantly used to describe his growing daughters. His voice said them again Friday night:
“Strong, independent, fierce.’’
And here I am, a crusty old man watching television on a somber night, acting the complete opposite of strong, independent, fierce.
That’s because, like Kobe, I’m a proud #girldad. It might be the only thing we have in common. In his honor, I spent more time this past week sharing stories and conversations with my daughter than I have in a long time.
If nothing else, the death of Kobe and Gigi and seven others reminded all of us a cold-stone lesson in life: You never know when it’s over. Cherish every moment. Then do it again.
My 20-something daughter is having surgery this week, routine stuff on a bad shoulder, but a first for her.
I’m scared. Because she’s a daughter.
The contract is non-negotiable.
And now the bond between daddy and daughter has never been stronger, thanks to Kobe and Gigi.
He built a cutthroat basketball legacy that we’ll cherish forever.
She made that legacy better — by adding a human touch.
#girldad.
Something positive, something bright and forward-thinking, has sprouted from a dark, national tragedy. Let it not be wasted.
Now, as you’re reading this, the Friday night emotions have started to subside and we’re much closer to kickoff for the Super Bowl, an important game, but a silly moment in machismo considering the fragile circumstances.
The Super Bowl is supposed to be a week-long celebration of men playing football, and friends and families throwing parties. But there was very little Super Bowl hype this past week.
A lot of buried headlines.
A lot of questions.
A lot of mourning.
And a little bit of 49ers and Chiefs chatter.
At one point late in the week, while combing through more Kobe stories, headlines and tweets, I was reminded that Katie Sowers is an assistant wide receivers coach for the 49ers. She was born with a passion for football, embraced her inner Mamba Mentality, worked her ass off, and now becomes the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
I’m not a fan of either team, and I find myself searching for a rooting interest in the biggest game of the year.
Friday night is not helping the cloudy situation. Real-life emotions keep blasting through the TV, but as they keep showing those powerful images of a national sports treasure and his young daughter, it becomes clear who needs to win this game. This week. This time.
“I have four girls,’’ Kobe says as the tribute continues, “so my mission is to make sure women have opportunities.’’
Suddenly, through the tears, there is clarity, and my Super Bowl choice is easy.
I’m picking the team with a girl.
Somebody’s daughter.
And doing it for Kobe.
