MERIDIAN — It wouldn’t take John Wooden or some ultra-sophisticated hoops mind to formulate a game plan against Burley girls basketball. You could’ve watched the entirety of the Bobcats' 22 games or simply tuned in for 22 seconds. The scouting report would still be just three words:
Stop Amari Whiting.
It is deceptively straightforward and deceptively arduous to actually pull off. It’s why Burley rolled to a 21-0 record, a conference title and the No. 2 seed in the 4A state tournament, where the Bobcats rolled to a 50-39 first-round victory over No. 7 Middleton on Thursday.
The Vikings were aware of the game plan to beat Burley, to advance to the 4A winner’s bracket. And, early on, they were executing about as well as one could hope. Middleton pressured Whiting before half-court, which rarely led to turnovers but at least took the ball out of the hands of the Oregon commit.
It worked at first, as Middleton controlled the second quarter and strutted into halftime down just 20-19. Yet, on the other side of the break, the Vikings began to ease up on Whiting. They slowed their press. They didn’t throw bodies at her a half-second after she touched the ball. They gave her space — and space to a player of Whiting’s caliber is basically free points.
But Middleton couldn’t exactly throw the full gamut at Burley. By halftime, three of their starters had accounted for a half-dozen fouls, which makes it nearly-impossible to pressure and press effectively.
“In the first half, we did really well on her and defended her,” Middleton coach Mackenzie Radford said. “Then in the second half, that foul trouble kind of bit us in the butt … At one point, we didn’t have a point guard to put in or somebody to defend her like we did in the first half.”
And, so, Whiting took over.
Burley’s 5-foot-10 junior point guard had 11 of the Bobcats’ 13 third-quarter points. She scored 13 of their 17 points in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with an astonishing stat line: 35 points, 19 rebounds and 11 free throws.
“She was getting bigger windows and driving lanes,” said Burley coach, and Amari’s mom, Amber Whiting. “So once she got by, it was fine. But, yeah, they were running everything at us, I guess.”
For all of Whiting’s exploits, Middleton had its chances. The Vikings kept the game within two possessions up all the way through the third period, but hit just one 3-pointer in the final half and were on the wrong side of a massive free-throw discrepancy.
Seniors Casidy Fried and Payton Hymas led the way for Middleton, finishing with 11 points each despite both being in foul trouble for most of the game.
“They’re just dominant players and they’ve done that all season,” Radford said. “We expected that.”
With its season-long goal of a state championship even more in reach now, Burley will play Preston in the state semifinals at 2 p.m. on Friday inside the Ford Idaho Center. Meanwhile, Middleton will look to buck a trend when it plays Sandpoint in the consolation semis at 7 p.m.
“We’re not done. We are not going two-and-out,” Radford said adamantly. “That’s what we did last year and I think the year before they did that. And we’re not doing that. We are way too good to go two-and-out.”