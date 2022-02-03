For Andrew Blaser, the road to Beijing began with a family joke and a 1990s Disney classic.
The 2007 Meridian High graduate had just finished his decathlon career at the University of Idaho, trying to figure out what the next move in his life. While watching the 1993 movie ‘Cool Runnings,’ — which is loosely based on the true story of the 1988 Jamaican Bobsled Team at the Calgary Olympics — Blaser joked with his sister, Lindsay, that he should go into Bobsledding, because that’s what all track and field athletes do.
Eight years later, Blaser is representing the United States in the skeleton at the 2022 Winter Olympics, which begin today in Beijing. Blaser will start competition with the first and second heats of the men’s singles event, which begin at 6:30 p.m. MST on Wednesday, or Thursday morning in China. The third and fourth runs are scheduled to begin at 5:20 a.m. MST on Friday. Blaser will be the only American man competing in skeleton at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.
“My own expectation is just to embrace all this experience and use it as a way of growth,” the 32-year-old Blaser told the Idaho Press last week, before departing for Beijing. “If I chose to keep going, it will be nice to have one Games out of the way, so I can build through and have higher expectations on the second Games. If I chose to walk away, I want to hold my head up high and be happy with the experience that I had.”
According to NBC Sports, Blaser will be one of three Idaho natives competing for Team USA over the next two weeks in Beijing. Hailey native Chase Josey will be competing in the men’s snowboard halfpipe, while Sun Valley native Hilary Knight will be looking to help defend the Women’s Hockey Team’s Gold Medal from the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Victor native Breezy Johnson was expected to be a medal prospect in downhill skiing, but withdrew from the Games due to a knee injury.
For Blaser, his first Olympic experience comes from a journey that began after the joke with his sister. As it turned out, one of his teammates from Idaho was also thinking about going into bobsledding. Blaser joined Sam Michener, who went on to compete in the four-man bobsled in the 2018 Games, at a combine. Because of his body frame, it was suggested that Blaser — who is listed as 6-foot-4, 189 pounds on his Team USA bio — give Skeleton a try. For Blaser, it took a while to get used to the sport, which has competitors lay face-down, headfirst on a small sled, going down the track.
“When I stopped crying and when I could actually see where I was going,” Blaser said when asked when he finally figured it out. “Also, I had my equipment set up wrong, which resulted in me hitting walls, which resulted in me crying. It was kind of a catch-22, a big circle right there. ... It just got a little mental. Eventually I got a sled that worked a lot better for me, and when I did that, my career took a hard pivot turn.”
Blaser got his new sled in 2016 and sure enough, the results started to improve. During the 2017-18 North American Cup, he earned the first six medals of his career — five bronze and one silver. The next season, he won four golds, two in Park City, Utah, and two more in Lake Placid, New York. In 2019, Blaser swept all four races at the National Team Trials in Lake Placid to secure his spot on the 2019-20 World Cup Team.
This year, the USA Bobsled/Skeleton Team used points earned in International Bobsled and Skelton Federation races as criteria for selecting who would represent it in Beijing. Blaser finished 28th in the IBSF standings with 608 points, more than 200 ahead of the next-closest American competitor. By the time the final race took place on Jan. 14 in St. Moritz, Switzerland, his nomination was practically a formality.
“I came onto the season really strong, and had some good races very early in the season,” Blaser said. “And then it was a hurry up and wait scenario, where I was just waiting to see what would happen in other races. Whether I was in those races or not, those races had a direct impact on my qualification. There wasn’t an ah-ha moment as much for me as much as there was a slow build.”
In the offseason, Blaser lives in Boise, where he is an assistant coach for Capital High’s volleyball and track team. It creates a hectic schedule for him, as he also works a job through the Starbucks Elite Athlete Program, which helps him pay for opportunities to train.
But it’s a schedule he said coaches and administrators at Capital have been happy to work with him around.
“Mostly it doesn’t interfere with our season,” Blaser said. “I had to miss our district tournament for volleyball and I’ll miss the first week or two of track practice. Just things like that kind of interfere a little bit. But in the end, it works out and they’ve been so accommodating for me.”