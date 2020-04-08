‘Then and Now’ is a series that focuses on former Treasure Valley high school athletes and where they’re at now.
NAMPA — Jodie Hoagland is a bit of a Disney fanatic.
OK, maybe more than a little.
Two of her five tattoos are devoted to it. She has the Mickey Mouse symbol on the back of her right ankle and the ‘Hakuna Matata’ symbol on the inside of her left wrist. The latter seems pretty appropriate right now.
She also’s spending at least five hours a day watching Disney+. Hoagland recently just sang along to “Moana.”
But surprisingly, the Melba alum has a far greater love — softball. One that’s just as strong as it was in her playing days. She is in her first season as the Ridgevue coach.
“I’m very happy and proud of her,” said Treasure Valley Community College coach Gordy Ogawa, who Hoagland played for. “To see her continue on coaching, is pretty special for me. She has a great passion for the game.”
Hoagland, 25, grew up on a softball field. She spent every other weekend watching her father Jeff, who played baseball at both Lewis-Clark State College and BYU-Idaho, compete in both slowpitch and fastpitch softball leagues. So naturally, Hoagland picked up the game herself at the age of 5.
Dad rubbed off on daughter.
She started all but four games and those were the first four of her freshman season. Hoagland, who played second and third base, was a four-time All-2A Western Idaho Conference Player and a two-time state champion (2009, 2012). Hoagland was the WIC Player of the Year as a senior after striking out only five times and batting .539.
Hoagland still holds the school’s career run record at 168.
“We’ve had some really, really good athletes come through here, but she’s at the top of the list as one of the better ones,” Melba coach Don Jamison said. “Jodie was just driven to be better and worked hard at it. She did not sit back and say, ‘Oh I can do this.’ She said, ‘No, I’m going to do this.’ She was never satisfied.”
Hoagland moved on to Treasure Valley Community College. She was a two-time All-NWAACC East Division selection there. Hoagland hit .340 with five home runs and 30 RBIs alone her sophomore year to help the Chukars finish third at the NWAACC Championships.
“We were a pretty dang good team. That was a fun year,” Hoagland said. “That was probably the best team I loved playing for. That year was a memorable year for me for sure.”
But that type of success didn’t exactly translate over to her next stop — College of Idaho — where she was put in the outfield.
Hoagland did put up solid numbers her junior year. She batted .331 with 18 RBIs, 35 runs, 11 doubles, 13 stolen bases and a team-high five triples. She tied the single-game triples record with two against Eastern Oregon on April 1, 2015.
However, the statistics dipped significantly her senior year. Hoagland hit .309 with three RBIs, 12 runs, four doubles, five stolen bases and no triples. She was also second on the team in strikeouts with 16.
“I went on a bit of a slump,” Hoagland said. “But I worked my butt off to do all I could to make sure I was in the lineup and doing my part for the team. I still loved playing the game, and as long as I could keep playing, I was going to keep playing.”
And when she couldn’t play anymore, Hoagland got into coaching.
Hoagland’s phone rang in the summer of 2016 a few months after wrapping up her playing career. It was Ogawa. Dave Kemper, the Ridgevue coach at the time, had called him to see if he knew of any good candidates to run his junior varsity program. Hoagland was the first name that popped into Ogawa’s head
Hoagland, herself, wasn’t so sure.
“I thought, ‘Are you crazy? Are you sure you’re contacting the right person? Do you really think I’m ready?’” Hoagland said. “I was still pretty young. I was just coming out of college, so I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m ready for that.’”
Four short years later, Hoagland now oversees one of the most successful programs over the last few seasons. The Warhawks have won a District III title, made three straight state tournament appearances and have finished runner-up there twice during the last three years. They were off to a 3-0 start this season under Hoagland before the season was suspended on March 16.
So it’s a good thing she has Disney+ to get her through until softball comes back. She’s not willing to let it go.
“It’s meant the world to me,” Hoagland said. “It’s shaped me to be the person I am today. A stronger person, a dependable person. It has given me amazing people in my life and has helped me be a leader and better person.”