Boise Open golf

Nampa native Robert Garrigus follows his drive off the tee box of No. 1 at at Hillcrest Country Club during the Albertsons Boise Open golf tournament Aug. 13, 2020. Garrigus returns and tees off Thursday at 2:09 p.m.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It promises to be nothing short of an exciting week as the Korn Ferry Tour makes its stop in Boise.

The regular season concluded Sunday in Nebraska where the finishing touches on the top 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2023 season were decided.

Boise Open golf CADDY

Caddie Connor Johnstone walks with PGA tour pro golfer Mark Baldwin up the 18th fairway at Hillcrest Country Club during the Albertsons Boise Open on Aug. 14, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments