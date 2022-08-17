It promises to be nothing short of an exciting week as the Korn Ferry Tour makes its stop in Boise.
The regular season concluded Sunday in Nebraska where the finishing touches on the top 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2023 season were decided.
The three-event postseason begins Thursday at the Hillcrest Country Club. Up for grabs are 25 more PGA Tour cards.
Among the field will be 75 Korn Ferry entrants along with PGA Tour players ranked 126-200 will be after the precious cargo.
As usual, the golf isn't the only thing going on at the 33rd annual Albertsons Open. Things were kicked off Tuesday night when it was announced that a record was set with charity donations. Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, announced $3 million has been raised for local charities, breaking last year's record of $2.9 million. the donation is the largest raised by any event in the 33-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour event.
"Thanks to the amazing support of Albertsons, Chevron, our treasured sponsors, the great fans of Boise and our 800 hard-working volunteers, we are thrilled to announce this record contribution to deserving charities," Sanders told a crowd gathered Tuesday.
The 72-hole tournament begins Thursday morning and concludes late Sunday afternoon. The field includes 2011 FedEx Cup champion Bill Haas who is fighting to regain a PGA Tour card. Also among the field are nine of the top 10 and 24 of the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List including points leader Carl Yuan.
The field also includes 62 Korn Ferry winners with 88 total wins led by Wesley Bryan, Zecheng Dou and Tommy Gainey.
Last year's runner-up, J.J. Spaun, has had a fantastic PGA Tour season and was in the mix at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week. He won the Valero Texas Open this season and is in the field at the second stop of the FedEx playoffs this week at the BMW Championship.
Former Albertsons winners are a who's who of players who have gone on to enjoy success on the PGA Tour.
GOLF Channel will feature tape-delayed telecasts for all four rounds.
The tournament features a $1 million purse with $180,000 going to the winner.
NOTES: Korn Ferry players tackled a 7,700 yard course last week, but the event at Hillcrest Country Club presents a different challenge. Boise's altitude is 2,800 feet above sea level and the course is shorter at 6,800 yards. The rough will be about four inches with some of the tightest fairways the golfers will play this season. Wedges are expected to be a key club. ... In the last 10 tournaments, 19 under or better has been the winning score. ... In the last three tournaments, a 61 has been posted each year. ... Heat could play a factor in the outcome. In the final practice round on Wednesday, the temperature hit 104. The "coolest" day forecasted is 95 on Friday. ... The nightly concerts will be featured on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A ticket purchased to watch golf will include access to the concerts. On Thursday the 2018 ACM New Vocal Group of the Year, Midland, kicks things off. On Friday, rock and roll legend Billy Idol continues his Roadside Tour. And on Saturday, multi-Grammy and Billboard award-winning Train will conclude the concerts. ... Sunday's final round will feature Junior Day. The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a free lunch and golf lessons.