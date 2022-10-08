BOISE — Over the last 25 years, the doors at Idaho Central Arena have seen plenty of happy home fans walk out of them following Idaho Steelhead victories.
On Saturday night, a different “home team” left fans leaving with smiles on their faces.
In the first NHL exhibition in Boise in 25 years, the Vegas Golden Knights — who were the designated home team and largely had the support of the arena — beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Saturday night in the final preseason game for both teams.
"It was super nice, it’s too bad we weren’t able to spend a little more time in Boise,” said Vegas forward Reilly Smith, who had two assists. “It’s our first time here, but we got a lot of support from the fans. It’s really nice to be able to travel like that, especially in the preseason. The facility and the staff here have been awesome, so we couldn’t ask for more in the last preseason game.”
Vegas played a game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night in Salt Lake City, but in that one, the Kings were the designated home team.
With Boise in the Golden Knights' media footprint, this was an opportunity for the team to connect with fans more than 600 miles away from home.
“It’s good for the Golden Knight fans to be able to spread our wings outside of Vegas,” said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy. “We’re always looking to expand the fan base, so for us, it’s good. I’m new to the geography around here, so it was great to see a lot of Knights jerseys.”
The Golden Knights brought in their regular PA announcer and the pregame and in between play presentations had a similar feel to the ones at T-Mobile arena, minus the famous on-ice Knight Show pregame. Vegas celebrity fans like rapper Lil Jon and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal were featured on the video board during time outs, encouraging fans to get loud, to which they complied with until the very end of the blowout game.
“We didn’t know what to expect, but it was a pleasant surprise,” said Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault, a 2022 All-Star selection who had a goal Saturday. “You never know how it is, but it was a barn with a lot of atmosphere. Obviously, an exhibition game isn’t always the best game out of both teams, but it was a great experience.”
Even their mascot, Chance, was in the arena entertaining fans.
Vegas had also planned to fly a few other game day personnel up, including their in-game host and their ice cleaning crew, but mechanical difficulties on their plane prevented them from making the trip, a Vegas spokesperson said.
While many NHL franchises were represented by jerseys in the stands, Golden Knights jerseys were overwhelmingly the favorite. During the National Anthem, fans at Idaho Central Arena made sure to yell “Knights” loudly at the ‘Gave proof through the night’ part, just like is done at T-Mobile Arena.
“There were a lot of fans the other night in Salt Lake, and it seems like there was a good showing tonight,” said three-time All-Star Jack Eichel, who scored for Vegas. “It’s cool to go to these non-traditional hockey markets to play games and see how popular the game is here and how many fans of hockey there are. Twice this week we had unique experiences, and they’re always fun.”
Even when Travis Boyd scored Arizona’s first goal late in the first period, there were some audible boos in the arena.
But by that point, Vegas had given their fans plenty to cheer about, as the Golden Knights scored the game’s first three goals.
Chandler Stephenson got Vegas on the board six minutes in, taking a pass from Smith on a power play, skating in front of Coyotes goalie Jon Gilles and flipping the puck in. Less than two minutes later, Nicolas Roy put a slap shot in the net. Marchessault made it 3-0 with just under five minutes left in the period, getting his own rebound twice before flipping his third shot behind Gilles.
“We took over in the first period, and it was a pretty okay game after,” said Marchessault. “There wasn’t much happening after, so it was good to get that win and close the game.”
Vegas added two goals in the third period, the first coming when an Arizona clearing attempt bounced off the leg of Eichel and into the net.
“I didn’t really see much,” Eichel said about the goal. “I was trying to put pressure on the defenseman and he shot it off my shin pads. I probably won’t get many bounces like that, but I’ll take it.”
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, another three-time All-Star, scored Vegas’s final goal, firing in a slap shot from just inside the blue line.
Vegas will open the regular season on Tuesday with a road game against the Los Angeles Kings. Arizona, which lost all six of its preseason games, opens the season Thursday in Pittsburgh.
The Coyotes played all six of their preseason games outside of the Phoenix area and will play their first six games of the regular season on the road. They will be playing their home games inside Arizona State’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena after being kicked out of their previous home, Gila River Arena, by the City of Glendale, with whom they were on a year-to-year lease with.