BOISE — Zane Franklin has never been afraid to put a body on an opponent.
But during his first professional season in 2021, the now-Idaho Steelheads forward realized that maybe his approach was hurting his team.
During his rookie season with the Allen Americans, the forward ranked fourth in the league with 125 penalty minutes. He took it upon himself to make sure that his big hits were more in line with the rules of the ECHL.
“I was taking penalties every game,” Franklin said. “I said to myself ‘that’s not really helping anybody, even if it is coincidental.’ You just got to pick your spots. A team doesn’t mind if it’s a penalty on a big hit or what not, but I just try to make them clean. If I make them from straight ahead, there’s no gray area for the ref to call a penalty.”
Now in his first season with Idaho, Franklin is still laying down the big hits for the Steelheads, standing up for his teammates when he sees something on the ice he doesn’t like. But he’s also become smarter with how he hits and as a result has stayed out of the penalty box a little more.
While he did get assessed a two-minute minor for tripping in the third period of Wednesday's 6-0 win against the Kansas City Mavericks, he has still slowed down the frequency he's entered the box this season. Franklin now has just 52 penalty minutes in 49 games since being traded to Idaho early in the year.
“He’s a little fireball out there and we love him,” said teammate Ryan Dmowski. “He fights for our team, he sparks our team and he scores big goals when we need them. He’s a gritty guy and he’s got skill, too. He’s just an all-around good teammate, a really good player on the ice and we love having him out there for us.”
Being a physical offensive player has always been Franklin’s style. During his final season of junior hockey in 2019-20, where he was captain of the Kamloops Blazers, he was second in the Western Hockey League with 62 assists, fourth with 91 points and 10th in penalty minutes with 89.
He had planned to play college hockey in Canada in 2020-21, but U Sports — the governing body of college sports in Canada — canceled all winter 2021 championship events due to COVID-19 and allowed any player coming out of junior hockey to play that season in the minor leagues without losing a year of eligibility, so he signed with Allen.
For the 2021-22 season, Franklin signed with the University of Saskatchewan, but said he found that in college that he was being penalized for even less infractions than he would in the ECHL.
“That was the biggest difference I noticed in going from ECHL to University, you’re so restricted in how you play,” Franklin said. “They don’t want you being super aggressive, it’s school, I guess.”
However, at Saskatchewan, Franklin had the advantage of a coach who had been around the highest levels of hockey. Mike Babcock had spent 16 full seasons as a head coach in the National Hockey League, with his teams making the playoffs 14 of those years. He led the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008 and Team Canada to a pair of Olympic Gold Medals in 2010 and 14.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
After being fired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the middle of the 2019-20 season, Babcock took over at Saskatchewan as a volunteer head coach for the 2021-22 season, coaching the Huskies for a season before retiring.
But getting to play under a coach who had those type of experiences, even for a year, taught Franklin so much about how to play the game.
“Every day it’s something,” Franklin said. “I think it’s just the little details that went into his coaching plans, it all just kind of showed up in our games.”
When Babcock retired, Franklin decided he would resume his professional hockey career. He signed with the Reading Royals to start the season, but just four games in was traded to Idaho. He had heard no rumblings of a trade before it occurred. Having just completed the drive from his native Alberta to Pennsylvania, Franklin packed up and headed back out west.
“It caught me off guard,” he said. “It definitely felt like I had drove a long way for nothing, just to go the other way. I put a lot of miles on my truck, but everything works out for a reason. Reading was an experience and this has been a really good experience.”
He was a player that Idaho coach Everett Sheen had initially scouted during the 2020-21 season. Idaho opted out of that season, which took place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sheen saw him as a player who could help the team in the future. He says Franklin signed quickly with Reading this offseason, so he never got much of a chance to recruit him, but once he became available, the coached jumped quickly to trade for him.
“With the amount of bodies we had in camp, we had to find some guys some places to play,” Sheen said. “To be able to get a player like that in return was huge for us.”
Franklin has 15 goals and 14 assists since the trade after adding an assist Wednesday night. He has one goal and four assist early in the year in Reading. But he’s also brought a physical presence to the team, one that quickly endeared to his new teammates in the locker room.
“Right from the first game, that’s the kind of guy he’s been,” said Jordan Kawaguchi. “He’s going to play hard, it doesn’t matter where he is in the lineup or where we are as a team. He’s going to play hard and that’s just who he is. It’s awesome to see.”
On Wednesday, Idaho goalie Adam Scheel stopped all 31 saves he faced — including a one-handed diving glove save late in the second period that caused the fans at Idaho Central Arena to give him a standing ovation — to earn his fourth shutout of the season. Idaho has 10 shutouts as a team, two shy of the ECHL record. It was also the 52nd win of the season for the Steelheads, four shy of the league record.
Wade Murphy scored 38 seconds into the game, while Ty Pelton-Byce had two goals and two assists and Dmowski had two goals and an assist.