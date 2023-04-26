Willie Knierim scored the Idaho Steelheads’ first power play goal of the postseason 26 seconds into the overtime period and the Steelheads find themselves back in their first round series against the Utah Grizzlies.
Knierim’s goal gave Idaho a 3-2 win in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series and pull Idaho into a 2-1 deficit in the series.
Game 4 is Friday night back in Utah.
The game featured 23 penalties combined between the two teams, with the 23rd and final penalty on Utah’s Connor McDonald being the one resulting in the power play winner.
McDonald was called for hooking with 15 seconds left in regulation, giving Idaho a man advantage going into the extra frame. Knierim took a pass from Owen Headrick, who kept a Utah clearing attempt from leaving the zone, skated to the right circle and put a wrist shot in the net.
It was Headrick’s second assist of the game.
The Steelheads had been 0 for 6 on the power play in the game up until that point and 0 for 14 in the series.
Idaho was looking to avoid going down 3-0 in the series after dropping the first two games at home last week.
After getting their first two goals of the series in the third period of Game 2, Idaho jumped out to a quick start with Wade Murphy taking a pass from A.J. White and putting it into the net to give Idaho a 1-0 lead just 35 seconds in.
Utah took the lead in the second period with a pair of goals 28 seconds apart with Cameron Wright and Dylan Fitze each scoring goals for the Grizzlies. Colton Kehler tied the game back up for Idaho on a deflection about three minutes later.