Steelheads

Steelheads

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Willie Knierim scored the Idaho Steelheads’ first power play goal of the postseason 26 seconds into the overtime period and the Steelheads find themselves back in their first round series against the Utah Grizzlies.

Knierim’s goal gave Idaho a 3-2 win in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series and pull Idaho into a 2-1 deficit in the series.

Recommended for you

Load comments