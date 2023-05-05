Steelheads

Steelheads

The Idaho Steelheads peppered Allen American goaltender Kevin Mandolese with shots all night, putting five in the Americans’ net to take a 5-4 win in Game 1 of the Mountain Division Finals on Friday night.

Idaho takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 2 tonight back at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center in Allen.

