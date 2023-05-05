The Idaho Steelheads peppered Allen American goaltender Kevin Mandolese with shots all night, putting five in the Americans’ net to take a 5-4 win in Game 1 of the Mountain Division Finals on Friday night.
Idaho takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 2 tonight back at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center in Allen.
Five different Steelheads were able to score on Mandolese, who appeared in three NHL games for the Ottawa Senators this season, as Idaho put up 46 shots on net.
Allen held two leads in the game, but they lasted for a combined 50 seconds as Jack Becker and Justin Ducharme had quick responses after each of the Americans’ first two goals. Becker, the overtime hero in Monday’s series-clinching Game 6 win against the Utah Grizzlies, got his goal eight seconds after Allen opened the scoring. Off the faceoff, the puck was sent down behind the Allen net and Mandolese misplayed it. Becker found the puck coming off the backboard and put it into the empty net.
After an Allen goal by former Steelhead Colby McAuley in the second period, Ducharme tied it again, sneaking a puck under Mandolese, who was unable to cover it up before it crossed the goal line.
Willie Knierim gave Idaho its first lead midway through the second period, stealing a puck deep in the Allen zone and backhanding it into the net.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
After Allen tied it at 3, Jordan Kawaguchi scored off a Wade Murphy shot, then Murphy scored on a breakaway off a long pass by Kawaguchi 18 seconds into the third period.
Allen added a goal with less than five minutes left in the game. Idaho goaltender Adam Scheel stopped 35 of the 39 shots he faced.
For Idaho it’s the first Game 1 win in its last six playoff series, despite first round wins in three of those series, including the reverse sweep against the Americans in the first round in 2018.
The game was also the first win in regulation this postseason for the Steelheads, who picked up each of their four wins against Utah in the first round in overtime after dropping Games 1 and 2.
After tonight’s Game 2, the series will shift back to Idaho Central Arena Wednesday for the first of four straight scheduled home games. If Idaho — which was 8-0 against Allen in the regular season — can win tonight, it will need to secure just two wins at home to avoid sending the series back to Allen for Game 7.