BOISE — It was less than a year ago that Janis Svanenbergs found himself without a team, a result of geopolitical conflict.
The Latvian had been playing in his native country’s capital city, for Dinamo Riga, one of five non-Russian teams playing in the Kontinental Hockey League. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Riga joined Finland’s Jokerit Helsinki in withdrawing from the KHL in opposition to the invasion.
“We were sitting at home for two weeks, waiting for answers,” Svanenbergs said. “One week they said we’re going to pay you all your remaining salary and you’re going to have to find new clubs, because we’re taking the team out of the league.”
Svanenbergs found himself at a crossroads. Only 20 at the time, the center had never played for a team located outside of Latvia, a post-Soviet state located on the Baltic Sea. He could have easily played in one of the Latvian hockey leagues, but the top leagues in the country were so far below the level of the KHL, it would have been a huge step back.
He told his agent ‘Find me the best fit.’
After a stint in the Finnish leagues to end last season, Svanenbergs found his fit with the Idaho Steelheads, where he’s been making an impact. And after playing for a last-place KHL team in Riga the last three seasons, he’s also finding some team success.
“It’s really enjoyable,” Svanenbergs said about his first season in North America. “The team is so happy after every win and the fans are happy, everything is just rolling. After losses we’re sad for a little bit, but the next game we come with the mentality that we need to win. That’s our standard, we like to win a lot here.”
Svanenbergs had Idaho’s first goal of the game Wednesday in a 4-1 win against the Wichita Thunder. The win extended Idaho’s Mountain Division lead on the second-place Thunder.
Svanenbergs fired a wrist shot into the net to tie the game at 1-1 early in the second period. Less then two minutes later, Justin Misiak caught the Wichita goalie out of position to score on a wraparound, giving the Steelheads the lead. Ryan Dmowski and Justin Ducharme also scored for Idaho.
Svanenbergs has 10 goals and nine assists in 31 games for the Steelheads this season. He now has a point in four of Idaho’s last five games.
“I’d say he’s kind of like a little brother for a lot of guys, because he is kind of young,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. “But he gets along with all the guys, and his play has been terrific. It was a little inconsistent at the start, trying to get adjusted. But as of late he’s been playing great, he’s a big-heavy body that’s good off faceoffs getting shots. He’s a big piece of our puzzle.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Svanenbergs is the first European player that Sheen has been able to sign to an ECHL contract since being promoted to head coach in 2019. While Idaho has had European players in the past couple of years like Belarusian Yevgeni Oksentyuk or the Czech Republic’s Ondrej Vala, those players were under NHL contracts with the Dallas Stars and assigned to the ECHL affiliate in Boise.
Actually signing a player from overseas, Sheen found out, is a little more complicated, mostly due to the immigration process. Before every season, the Steelheads are able to lump the Canadian players together and get their visas taken care of all at once, the coach said. With Svanenbergs being the only player emigrating from Latvia, his had to be done alone, causing it to be a bit more expensive to the team.
“It’s just a little bit of a different process for Europeans to get them immigrated,” Sheen said.
For Svanenbergs, the process took a little bit of blind faith, too.
As his agent was looking for the best fit for him, Svanenbergs said it was looking like that would come in the Slovakian leagues. But one day, out of the blue, his agent called him up and asked him if he’d be willing to go to North America and play in a city he had never heard of.
Svanenbergs had to do some internet research on Boise, Idaho, before committing to joining the Steelheads. But the more he read about the city, the more comfortable he became.
“The first thing I actually searched was how safe it was,” Svanenbergs said. “There’s a stereotype in Europe with all the shootings and everything. So, I wanted to make sure it was safe. But the biggest thing that stood out to me was Boise is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. I was like, ‘I should probably go here so you can kind of stand out.’”
It also took a bit of adjustment getting used to playing on a smaller ice surface in North America. Ice rinks in Europe are similar to those used in the Olympics, which are slightly shorter in length, but significantly wider than the ice played upon in North American leagues.
But now that he’s got more than 30 games under his belt, Svanenbergs is feeling more comfortable with the new dimensions and is actually finding that now that he’s adapted, it fits his style of play.
“It’s more fun when the ice is smaller,” he said. “You need to make plays faster.”