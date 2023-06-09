...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the
following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID,
Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County,
Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and
thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Idaho Steelheads saw their season come to an end Friday with a sweep in the Kelly Cup Finals as the Florida Everblades clinched back-to-back titles with a 4-3 win in Game 4.
Idaho had a lead in the third period, but Florida scored twice, including the game-winner on an own goal to claim their third Kelly Cup.
A.J. White gave Idaho a 3-2 lead 21 seconds into the third period, taking a pass from Matt Register and winning a tie up against Everblades defender Ben Masella to put the puck in the net. But just four minutes later, Florida tied it up with Stefan LeBlanc firing in a wrist shot after receiving a pass from a teammate. A little bit of puck luck a few minutes later provided Florida with the goal it needed to clinch the series.
A Florida shot from inside the blueline bounced off Idaho goalie Remi Poirier and into the stick of Steelheads defenseman Patrick Kudla. But Kudla was unable to control the puck and hit it back into the Idaho net to give the Everblades the lead with 12:01 to go in the game.
Idaho never got the equalizer.
Everblades goalie Cam Johnson stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced and was named Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP for the second straight season.
The Everblades scored the game’s first two goals with Sean Josling scoring two breakaway goals in the first period. Josling had an assist on LeBlanc’s goal and finished tied Idaho’s Wade Murphy with 20 points for the most points in the postseason.
Ryan Dmowski scored twice in the second period to tie the game up, before White’s goal gave Idaho the lead.
Idaho held leads in three of the four games in the series, but the Everblades came back and won each of them. At Idaho Central Arena, Idaho scored first in both Games 1 and 2. In Game 1, Idaho led 2-1 in the third, but Florida took that game, 3-2 in overtime. After a late-game rally by Idaho came up short in Game 2’s 5-3 loss, the Steelheads were shutout Wednesday as the series shifted to Florida, as the Everblades took a 1-0 loss.
Friday’s loss ended a historic season which saw the Steelheads set ECHL league records with 58 wins and 119 points. They won the Brabham Cup for having the best regular season record in the league and won the Western Conference Championship to advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the fourth time in team history.
But they came up four games short of the title they had been looking for all year.