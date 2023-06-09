Steelheads LOGO

The Idaho Steelheads saw their season come to an end Friday with a sweep in the Kelly Cup Finals as the Florida Everblades clinched back-to-back titles with a 4-3 win in Game 4.

Idaho had a lead in the third period, but Florida scored twice, including the game-winner on an own goal to claim their third Kelly Cup.

