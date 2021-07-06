When the Idaho Steelheads return to the ice this fall, they will have a familiar face on the bench.
The team announced a two-year extension for Everett Sheen on Tuesday, ahead of the 2021-22 season, Sheen’s second season as coach.
“I’m very honored to sign a two-year extension with this great organization,” Sheen said in a release. “We had something special here my first season, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build off of it.”
Sheen led Idaho to a 36-18-7 record in the 2019-20 season and had the team in position to clinch a postseason trip for a 23rd straight season. Idaho had won 11 of 13 games before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the rest of the season in March 2020. The Steelheads opted out of the 2020-21 ECHL season.
“We’re happy to have Everett back again for another two seasons,” Steelheads President Eric Trapp said in a release. “I think we were all disappointed that we couldn’t see how far the team could have gone in 2019-20, but Everett had a great first season and lived up to the challenge that was ahead of him. He’s proven to be an effective leader in the locker room and a team player during the last year, and we’re confident that Everett can continue what he started during his first year.”