BOISE — They likely were already aware, but just in case, the Idaho Steelheads were served an important reminder on Wednesday: The playoffs are a completely different beast.
After rolling through a record-breaking regular season, the Steelheads were stymied in their Kelly Cup Playoff opener, as the Utah Grizzlies took Game 1 of the Mountain Division Semifinals 3-0.
"All in all, it wasn't a bad game, but there's definitely things we can improve on," said Steelheads captain A.J. White. "That's what playoffs are for, they're seven games for a reason. This is just the first one."
Idaho was shut out for the first time this season, a year in which Idaho broke ECHL records for most wins (58) and points (119) in a season. Idaho also led the league with 290 goals on the season.
But on Wednesday they were stumped by Utah goaltender Trent Miner, who stopped all 43 shots he faced.
"We generated a lot of first shots," said Steelheads coach Everett Sheen. "I don't think we were heavy enough on creating seconds and third opportunities. We were kind of getting lost in front of their net, so that's something we definitely need to improve on."
Just like that, the Steelheads — who were 32-4 at home during the regular season — surrendered home ice advantage in the best-of-seven series.
Game 2 is back at Idaho Central Arena on Friday.
"After losing in the regular season, we never lost two in a row," said forward Ryan Dmowski, who had six shots on net Wednesday. "We plan on (continuing) that Friday night, we just got to come out and battle a little harder.
"We don't have a lot of panic in the room," Dmowski continued. "We're all kind of calm, cool and collected. We're just going to really have to bear down on Friday night."
Utah, which handed Idaho three of its four home losses in the regular season and beat the Steelheads one more time at home, did what not many other teams had done this season. The Grizzlies allowed Idaho to attack the net often, but didn’t allow any good enough looks it could sneak past Miner.
A goal by Dakota Raabe late in the second period gave Utah the lead, and Kyle Betts extended that early in the third period.
The Steelheads had 11 shots on net by the midway point of the first period, and outshot the Grizzlies 15-8 over the course of the first 20 minutes, but Miner was able to push aside every shot he faced – no matter which stick he had.
Justin Ducharme had four of Idaho’s first period shots.
The first few minutes of the second period, the ice seemed to tilt slightly in Utah’s favor, as the Grizzlies started pelting the Idaho net with shots. But just like he’s done all year, Adam Scheel withstood the pressure, making saves that got the Idaho Central Arena crowd on its feet, including a glove save.
With just under four minutes left in the second period, Utah got on the board after Raabe grabbed his own rebound in front of the net and flipped it backhanded past Scheel to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.
The Steelheads added 18 more shots on net in the second periods and once again could not get anything past Miner, going into the third period facing their first shutout of the season.
Utah got a second goal two minutes into the third on a fluke play after a puck in the air landed on top of the Idaho net and rolled around before falling to the stick of Kyle Betts, who poked it in to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead.
Idaho's best chance to score came with about three and a half minutes left, when a put back shot by Dmowski bounced off Miner and Ty Pelton-Byce tapped the puck towards the net. But it the far goalpost and stopped just short of crossing the line for a goal.
"I was kind of excited, because it was only 2-0 at the time," Dmowksi said. "I figured if we might have popped one in there it might have been great. But the bounces weren't with us tonight. It was one of those nights that their goalie played pretty well and we didn't challenge him enough as we should."
Jordan Martel added an empty netter with just under two minutes left for Utah.
Idaho will look to even the series Friday night before it shifts to Utah for games 3, 4 and 5 next week. A good omen for Idaho: They lost 11 times in regulation during the regular season and were 11-0 in the following game. In eight of those wins, they scored at least four goals.
"It's definitely something we can lean on," said Sheen. It's playoffs, one game doesn't make a whole series. It's best-of-seven for a reason and our guys have always been resilient bouncing back from a loss. We'll hopefully see that trend continue in the playoffs."