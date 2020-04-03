Another banner season for Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl has once again earned him leaguewide recognition.
Sholl was named to the All-ECHL first-team on Friday as part of the league's end-of-season awards. With the honor, Sholl figures to be a leading candidate to win the ECHL Goaltender of the Year when the award is announced in the coming days. The Steelheads have never had a player named ECHL Goaltender of the Year.
It's the second straight season that Sholl has been named to an All-ECHL team. In 2018-19, he was a second-team honor while also earning a spot on the ECHL's All-Rookie team.
Sholl had another big year in net for the Steelheads, who were on the verge on clinching a spot on the playoffs to extend their postseason streak to 23 straight years before the season was canceled on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He posted a 28-8-3-2 record, leading the ECHL in wins and goals-against-average (2.14). He was second in the league with five shutout, behind South Carolina's Parker Milner, the second-team All-ECHL selection who had seven shutouts.
Sholl, who was under contract with the AHL's Texas Stars this season, has 12 shutouts in his Idaho Steelheads career, which is a team record.
During the season, he was the ECHL Goaltender of the Week four times and he picked up ECHL Goaltender of the Month twice, including the month of February. He won 10 of his final 11 starts of the season, dating back to Jan. 31, allowing two or fewer goals in nine of those starts.
The All-ECHL first-team also included two division rivals for Idaho, as the Allen Americans placed defenseman Alex Breton and forward Tyler Sheehy. Florida defenseman Logan Roe, Toledo forward Josh Kestner and Brampton forward David Vallorani rounded out the list.