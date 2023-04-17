BOISE — Zach Walker remembers staying up late as a child, listening as former Idaho Steelheads radio broadcaster Britt Talbert counted down the final seconds of the Steelheads 2004 and 2007 Kelly Cup clinching wins.
Walker would yell down the stairs to his parents in the family's Boise home to announce that Idaho had won the title.
"Great," they would tell him, "now go to bed."
This week, Walker and the rest of the Steelheads have an opportunity to help create new postseason memories for a new generation of Boise youth, as well as for all Steelheads fans. Idaho opens its Kelly Cup Playoff run on Wednesday hosting the Utah Grizzlies in Game 1 of the best-of-seven first round series at 7:10 p.m.
Game 2 will be back at Idaho Central Arena on Friday.
“It’s going to be super fun,” said Walker, the first Boise native to play for the Steelheads. “It’s been great being part of this organization. Watching it as a kid and being able to see the environment is great. Being able to see what we’ve had here, in terms of the fan base being excited about us, I can only imagine they’re going to be bringing even more energy during the playoffs.”
For more than two decades, playoff hockey was practically a rite of spring in Boise. From their very first season in the West Coast Hockey League in 1997-98, the Steelheads opened a 22-year postseason streak that continued as they joined the ECHL in 2003-04. But Boise hasn't seen a playoff hockey game take place inside its city limits since 2019.
COVID-19 prevented the team from competing in 2020 and '21 and last season Idaho failed to qualify for the playoffs, snapping the longest active playoff streak in North American professional sports.
“It’s kind of eye opening how long it has been,” said Steelheads captain A.J. White, the lone player remaining on Idaho’s roster from its last playoff appearance. “You definitely don’t think it’s going to be that long.
"Obviously the COVID situation puts a wrench in that and then last year we came close but didn’t have enough to make it. I think along with our group, I think the fans are going to be excited to get going starting Wednesday.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
In 2020, Idaho was well on its way towards clinching a spot in the playoffs for a 23rd straight season. The Steelheads had won 11 of 13 games and sat in second place in the Mountain Division standings when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the ECHL for the remainder of the season in early March.
Idaho opted out of the 2020-21 season, instead returning to the ice last season hoping to make a run for a title again.
But a 2-6 finish over the final three weeks of the regular season sunk Idaho’s playoff hopes, as the Steelheads fell three points short. It marked the first time Idaho had ever competed in a full season and not made the playoffs.
They left no room for doubt this season. The Steelheads broke ECHL records for most wins in a season (58) and points (119).
“It makes you appreciate it quite a bit, especially with the way this league is now with more teams,” Idaho coach Everett Sheen said about making the playoffs after a four-year absence. “The hockey has got extremely good, and we’re in a very tough division. It’s not a given in any year to make the playoffs and to be able to do it this year and the way we did it is truly special.”
This will be the first playoff appearance for Sheen as a head coach. He was promoted from assistant coach prior to the 2019-20 season after former coach Neil Graham took a job with Idaho’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Texas Stars.
“Being able to coach that first playoff game will be nice,” said Sheen, who had spent three years as an assistant coach in Idaho. “But we want a lot of playoff games this year, so hopefully it’s one of many.”
With Idaho capturing the Brabham Cup, given to the team with the best record in the regular season, the Steelheads will be a favorite to capture the third Kelly Cup in team history. Idaho will have home ice advantage in every round of the playoffs.
“Not every year goes as planned, but we’ve been grateful enough to have a lot of things go our way this year,” said Walker. “I think it’s going to be something that everyone can be excited about.
"I know for a lot of us this is our first time being in an ECHL playoff environment. But we’re ready. We’ve had some games and some series throughout the year that are prepping for this, so we’re looking forward to getting started.”