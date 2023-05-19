BOISE — After spending the past seven months seeing mostly the same six opponents, the Idaho Steelheads finally get a chance to scout some new opponents.
For the rest of the season, the Steelheads won’t see another team from the Mountain Division.
Idaho opens the Western Conference Finals on Saturday with a game against the Toledo Walleye, the lone team remaining in the Kelly Cup Playoffs from the Central Division, at Idaho Central Arena.
“It’s a change and I think it’s nice,” said Wade Murphy, who leads the Steelheads in scoring with 14 points. “We play the same teams over and over again, so playing a good Toledo squad from a different division, it’s going to be a nice change. I think it’s a benefit for us, because they haven’t played us yet. We’ll definitely be ready for them.”
Partially out of the need to keep travel costs as low as possible, the ECHL plays a very division-heavy schedule during the regular season. Of the 72 regular season games played by the Steelheads, 61 were against one of the other teams from the Mountain Division. The first two rounds of the playoffs were also against division foes — the Utah Grizzlies and Allen Americans.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Steelheads played just two games against teams that play in the Central Division this season — a pair of games at the Iowa Heartlanders to open the season. When the Steelheads travel to Toledo, Ohio for Game 3, 4 and, if necessary, 5, it will mark just the second time this year they have had to travel east of the Mississippi River.
Idaho took a three-game trip to Worcester, Massachusetts, in December.
“It is obviously long travel, but it’s making sure you stay hydrated,” said captain A.J. White. “Once you get there, you got to get out, do something to keep your body active and get those so-called jetlagged legs out. It’s something we’ve done, even going down to Texas is a good little travel day there, too. So, we’ve experienced it, we know what we have to do, so it’s just another day.”
This will mark the first time the Steelheads have advanced to the Western Conference Finals since 2013.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been running practice this time of year, or even being involved in a practice as a player this time of year,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen, whose last conference finals appearance came as a player with the Ontario Reign in 2015. “It’s a special feeling, it’s an exciting feeling, and I’m really just enjoying it.”