Idaho Steelheads vs. AA HOCKEY

Idaho Steelheads forward Willie Knierim (29) clashes with Allen Americans Hank Crone (67) during hockey action on May 12 at Idaho Central Arena.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — There will probably be no inflatable alligators or safari costumes accompanying the Idaho Steelheads to Florida for the Kelly Cup Finals this time around.

When the Steelheads beat the Florida Everblades in the 2004 Kelly Cup Finals, players like Zenon Konopka and the late Lance Galbraith famously used their showmanship to troll their opponents off the ice. Idaho will look for the same result against the Everblades in the 2023 edition of the Kelly Cup Finals, but the Steelheads likely won’t be resorting to the same antics used by their counterparts 19 years ago when the series shifts to Florida next week.

Steelheads defenseman Matt Register eying ECHL history with shot at fourth Kelly Cup win

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments