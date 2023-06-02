BOISE — There will probably be no inflatable alligators or safari costumes accompanying the Idaho Steelheads to Florida for the Kelly Cup Finals this time around.
When the Steelheads beat the Florida Everblades in the 2004 Kelly Cup Finals, players like Zenon Konopka and the late Lance Galbraith famously used their showmanship to troll their opponents off the ice. Idaho will look for the same result against the Everblades in the 2023 edition of the Kelly Cup Finals, but the Steelheads likely won’t be resorting to the same antics used by their counterparts 19 years ago when the series shifts to Florida next week.
“I don’t think we’re at the same level those guys were,” said Steelheads coach Everett Sheen. “Our guys definitely have their things they do to have fun with within the team and how we travel. But not quite to that level.”
The puck drops on the best-of-seven series between the Steelheads and Everblades with Game 1 on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena. Both teams will be looking to win their third Kelly Cup championship, matching the Hampton Roads Admirals, Alaska Aces and South Carolina Stingrays for most league titles in ECHL history.
“It’s awesome, I’ve never played this far into the summer before,” said Steelheads rookie defenseman Owen Headrick, who leads the team in the playoffs with 15 assists. “It means the world to me, this is my first pro season this year and to be honest, coming into it, I wasn’t really expecting this. But we got a really close group, we’re all really good friends and made some really good memories. It would be nice to cap it off with a championship in a couple of weeks.”
It’s been a wildly successful season for the Steelheads up to this point. Idaho rolled through the regular season, setting ECHL records with 58 wins and 119 points. They earned the Brabham Cup for the best regular season record, bounced back from a 0-2 deficit against the Utah Grizzlies in the first round, beat the Allen Americans in five games in the second round, then took down the Toledo Walleye — who earned sweeps in their first two rounds — in five games to earn their first Western Conference title since 2010.
Now, the only prize left to win is the one they’ve been eying all along.
“We started off the season saying we wanted to put three (more banners) up there,” Sheen said about the northwest wall of Idaho Central Arena. “So far, we’ve gotten two and to add that third one would be the icing on a tremendous year.”
But standing in the way of the Steelheads is the Everblades, a team coached by Brad Ralph, who coached the Steelheads from 2012-15.
Florida captured the Kelly Cup a year ago and have nine players from last year’s squad returning this season. The Steelheads have just one player with experience in the Kelly Cup Finals, Matt Register.
Dethroning the defending champions is a challenge that the Steelheads are fully embracing.
“They’re there for a reason,” said Register, who has a chance to become the first person to win four Kelly Cups. “They won last year and I’m sure since Brad Ralph used to coach here, it’s personal for him, too. At the end of the day, we’re not going to take them lightly and we’ll be prepared for Saturday night.”
As the goal gets closer, the Steelheads are making sure not to get too far ahead of themselves. They have dreams of lifting the Cup sometime within the next two weeks, but still have four games to win.
“We got to take it day-by-day and game-by-game,” said Headrick. “It all starts on Saturday when that puck drops. We got to do what we’ve been doing all year long and throughout this playoff run.”