The Idaho Steelheads will head into the playoffs with the most successful regular season record in ECHL history.

Idaho set league records for most wins and most points in a season Friday night with a 4-1 road win against the Rapid City Rush in South Dakota. Idaho closed the regular season out with another road game against the Rush on Sunday evening.

