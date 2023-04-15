The Idaho Steelheads will head into the playoffs with the most successful regular season record in ECHL history.
Idaho set league records for most wins and most points in a season Friday night with a 4-1 road win against the Rapid City Rush in South Dakota. Idaho closed the regular season out with another road game against the Rush on Sunday evening.
With Friday’s win, Idaho picked up its 57th win of the season and upped its point total to 117 on the season, surpassing the previous record for both set by the 2001-02 Louisiana IceGators.
Idaho also set the record for most home wins in a season this year, picking up 32 of its wins at Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads also had a shot at setting the league record for fewest goals in a 72-game season on Saturday, having allowed just 147 on the year entering Saturday’s regular season finale. If they allowed less than six goals, Idaho would break the record of 153 set by the South Carolina Stingrays in 2017-18. The team also had a 1.92 goals against average entering Saturday’s game, with the league record at 2.11.
In Friday’s record-breaking win, Justin Misiak had two goals and an assist for Idaho, while goalie Adam Scheel stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced.
Idaho will open the Kelly Cup Playoffs at home on Wednesday with Game 1 of a best-of-seven series. The Steelheads’ opponent was decided after the end of Saturday’s game. Game 2 of the series will be Friday at Idaho Central Arena.