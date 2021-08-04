We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho forward Will Merchant (right) is guarded by Utah forward Jake Marchment during the second period on April 5, 2019.
Will Merchant spent at least part of all four seasons of his professional hockey career as an Idaho Steelhead.
With Idaho opting out of the 2020-21 season, the forward opted not to play anywhere else. On Wednesday, the Steelheads welcomed back the longtime Steelhead, signing Merchant to a contract for the 2021-22 season.
“Taking a year off has made me more excited to come back and play hockey,” Merchant said in a release. “That extra time away from the game and the way everything finished a couple years (ago) — I had a lot of hope for that season — I’m very eager to get that start going again for this year.”
Merchant is the second player Idaho has signed, following captain A.J. White’s signing on Monday. He will enter the season fifth in the Steelheads’ record book with 60 career goals, eighth with 137 points and seventh with 213 career games played. He had 18 goals and 18 assists in 61 games during the Steelheads’ COVID-19-shortened season in 2019-20.
“Will is the longest-tenured Steelie on the roster, and he brings a wealth of experience to our lineup,” Idaho coach Everett Sheen said in a release. “We’re looking for him to take a big step this year and be a great leader for us.”