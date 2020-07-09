The Idaho Steelheads have announced the first piece of their 2020-21 roster, and for the second year in a row, it's their captain.
A.J. White has agreed to return to the Steelheads, the team announced Thursday. It will be his fourth season with the team, where he has been the captain since the 2018-19 season.
“I’m extremely excited to be able to play again in front of the best fans in the league and continue to call Boise home,” White said in a release.
In his first three seasons in Boise, the forward has scored 41 goals and recorded 85 assists. Last year, he had 15 goals and 26 assists. White hasn't missed a game for Idaho in either of the past two seasons.
“Excited to have A.J. back in Boise,” Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen said in a release. “Having our captain back is a big step towards bringing back our core group of guys. He is a tremendous leader and the definition of what we look for in our players.”
More players will be announced throughout the summer.