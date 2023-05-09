BOISE — Everett Sheen first noticed something as he and the Idaho Steelheads coaching staff were driving to the Credit Union of Texas Events Center on Saturday afternoon to start with preparations at the rink for the Steelheads playoff game against the Allen Americans scheduled for that evening.
As they were making the short drive to the arena, a flurry of emergency vehicles passed them, heading back in the direction of the hotel, where the players were still resting in their rooms, getting ready for the game.
It didn’t take long for Sheen, the head coach of the Steelheads, to get the news that there was an active shooter situation at the Allen Premium Outlet mall, which shared a parking lot with the hotel the team was staying at.
“We found out on our way to the rink what exactly was happening,” Sheen said. “We made sure to call the players, tell them not to leave their hotel rooms. We were locked down in the rink for a little bit. It was a very different experience, something you hope to never be a part of.”
A gunman killed eight people — who according to the Associated Press ranged from ages 3 through 37 — before being killed by police minutes into the shooting. While no one affiliated with the Steelheads was injured or ever in the face of danger, it occurred in a location the team was very familiar with.
During trips to Allen, the team often has meals at the Allen Premium Outlets. Players are known to frequent the Starbucks located at the mall or take the time to do a little shopping during days off between games.
“I didn’t go there at all (this trip), but I know (goalie) Adam Scheel was my roommate for the trip, he was waking up after a nap and they were getting ready to go to the Starbucks,” captain A.J. White said. “In a way, we were lucky it happened when it did, but it was a very unfortunate thing to happen.”
While players were still locked down in their hotel room and the staff locked down at the rink, located less than a mile from the mall, the ECHL made the decision to postpone Game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals between the Steelheads and the Americans. The series will pick up Wednesday night back in Boise, with Idaho leading the best-of-seven series 1-0.
Sheen said there will be a pregame tribute to the victims, with a moment of silence while players from both teams stand next to one another on the red line at center ice. Both teams will also wear a patch on their helmets that reads ‘Allen Strong,’ with eight stars surrounding the words.
“We stand in support of the Allen community,” Sheen said. “It’s a tragedy that you don’t ever want to see. Some things are bigger than hockey. We may be foes on the ice, but we have their backs off the ice in solidarity.”
The Steelheads also have an added connection to the Dallas area, of which Allen is a northern suburb of. Idaho is the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and two of the players on their playoff roster, Scheel and defenseman Dawson Barteaux, are currently under contract with the Stars.
“It’s one of those surreal things that I don’t think anyone ever expects to be a part of,” said White. “I know we all feel for Allen’s community and their team being right there. Obviously, we play a game, but it’s more than a game at that point. Hopefully everything is good with (the Americans) too, which I believe it is. That’s what’s important at this point.”
After lockdowns were lifted around 8 p.m. and the coaching staff was able to get back to the hotel where the players were staying, Sheen brought the team pizza. The players were understandably a little shook up regarding their proximity to such a horrific event, but the night away from the game allowed them to talk with each other and put things in perspective.
“Emotionally that night was pretty tough,” said forward Jordan Kawaguchi. “A lot of guys maybe had a tough time falling asleep. We woke up the next day and it was pretty eerie walking downstairs in the lobby and going to the airport was a little bit weird."
With Game 2 postponed, the ECHL had to rearrange the series schedule, shifting games two through five to Boise and making possible games six and seven back in Allen. It also creates a potential stretch that would see both teams play six games in eight days, should the series go the full seven games.
“It’s a lot of hockey, so it kind of gets down to who has the better system and who’s willing to play to that system and not get away from it,” White said. “It’s not ideal, but if it gets there (to Game 7), it’s something we’re comfortable with. We have a lot of depth, so everybody plays. Hopefully that gives us enough to go that long haul if we have to.”