BOISE — The Idaho Steelheads gave themselves — not to mention their fans at Idaho Central Arena — every reason to believe they were about to get the goal that could completely turn around the Kelly Cup Finals.
Two goals within 20 seconds of one other quickly cut Idaho’s three-goal deficit to one. And when Willie Knierim took a stick to the face shortly after, it gave the Steelheads a power play for the final 3 minutes and 12 seconds of regulation, one that would continue if they could get the tying goal within the first two minutes.
Had the Steelheads completed the comeback, won the game, and gone on to beat the Florida Everblades in the best-of-seven series, it likely would have been a sequence of events talked about in Boise decades from now, much like stories of the 2004 and '07 Kelly Cup Championship teams. Knierim probably would have gladly taken more sticks to the face for the chance to bring the trophy back to Idaho.
Instead, it was Florida that got the empty netter, as the Everblades took Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals 5-3 on Sunday and will return to Estero, Florida with a 2-0 lead in the series.
“Credit to our guys to make it interesting down the stretch, making it 4-3,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. “They finished it out hard, but I think we need to bring that effort all 60 minutes. I don’t think that was there tonight, unfortunately.”
As the Finals shifts to Florida, the Steelheads will look to become the fourth team in league history to win a championship series after dropping the first two games.
The Peoria Rivermen are the last to do it, beating the Louisiana IceGators in the 2000 Kelly Cup Finals. The 1993 Toledo Storm and 1989 Carolina Thunderbirds accomplished the same in their Riley Cup Finals series. None of those three teams fell behind 3-0 in the series.
Idaho came back from a 2-0 deficit in the first round, beating the Utah Grizzlies in four straight overtime games to advance.
"You have to take it one game at a time,” said Ty Pelton-Byce, whose goal with 4:03 left cut Idaho’s deficit to 4-3. “We’re down 2-0, but all we have to focus on is Game 3. When we get that one, we focus on the next one. It’s just one game at a time.”
Game 3 is Wednesday night.
For the second straight game, Idaho took a 1-0 lead in the first period. Matt Register stopped a puck from leaving the Florida zone at the blue line, hesitated for a second, then fired a slap shot in. But the Everblades scored the next four goals, including goals in the final 20 seconds of both the first and second periods, to put Idaho in a deep hole.
As Florida was putting pucks in the net, Idaho’s offense was struggling to get much going. During the second period there was a stretch of nearly 15 minutes where they could only muster two shots on net, both occurring on separate power play opportunities. Passes went past their intended marks and shots missed the target completely.
“We fired quite a bit wide, but I thought at times we were standing around watching them play the puck rather than going to get it and really asserting ourselves,” said Sheen. “I think we kind of shot ourselves in the foot there in the second and against a good team, you can’t do that. You got to take control and play confident hockey.”
The Steelheads still trailed 4-1 with less than five minutes left before a spark on offense suddenly put Idaho back in the game. With Idaho on the power play and goalie Adam Scheel pulled for a sixth skater on the ice, Register got the puck to Justin Misiak, who fired a wrist shot in the net with 4:24 left.
Momentum really shifted in Idaho’s favor with 4:03 left, after the Steelheads got a turnover deep in the Everblade zone. Knierim sent a pass across the zone to Pelton-Byce, who had an open look on net and took advantage, making it 4-3.
“We just got a spark there,” said Pelton-Byce. “(Misiak) scored a nice goal, I think that jolted us a bit and Willie made a nice play over to me for that goal. We were just trying to stick with it and just waited for that spark, but it came a little too late.”
Think two quick goals to give the home team new life can cause an arena to get loud? Imagine the scene less than a minute later when Florida’s John McCarron was called for a high-sticking double minor. As Knierim was skating across the center ice line, McCarron’s raised stick caught him in the face, drawing blood.
"There was a lot of belief on the bench there," said Sheen. "The whole group thought we were going to make it a tie game and send it to overtime."
But the equalizer never came. Instead, it was Ben Masella who fired a puck from the Florida goal line to the Idaho empty net with 29 seconds left, securing the victory for the Everblades, who are looking for their second-straight Kelly Cup championship.
“They have a pretty good penalty kill, so that made it tough on us,” Pelton-Byce said about the final power play opportunity. “We had a bit of momentum going in, so we had a good belief that we were going to score. We had a couple good looks, we just couldn’t get one more to go in.”