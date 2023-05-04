...The National Weather Service in Boise ID has issued a Flood Watch
for the following rivers in Idaho...
Weiser River Near Weiser affecting Lower Treasure Valley ID and
Upper Weiser River zones.
For the Weiser River...near Weiser, flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 345 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Weiser River Near Weiser.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of fields and agricultural
land near Weiser is possible. Water will begin backing up under
the Cove Road bridge into the slough and adjacent farmland.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Idaho Steelheads' Ryan Dmowski (15) chases the puck down ice against Utah during hockey playoff action Monday at Idaho Central Arena. Idaho opens the Mountain Division Finals Friday night at Allen.
The Idaho Steelheads are set to face a team they had little trouble with in the second round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Idaho will open its best-of-seven Mountain Division Finals series against the Allen Americans with Game 1 Friday night in Allen, Texas. During the regular season, Idaho won all eight games between the two teams. But despite their success against Allen this season, the Steelheads still know they can’t take the series lightly.
“They’re a very skilled group, they have a lot of offensive guys and get a lot of offensive points,” captain A.J. White said after the Steelheads dispatched the Utah Grizzlies with a 3-2 overtime win Monday in Game 6 of the Mountain Division Semifinal. “We just got to make sure we play the right way, don’t let them in behind our defense. As long as we play our style and not get into the up and down horse race that they like to play, we’ll have success.”
Setting ECHL records for wins and points in a season this year, Idaho had little trouble with any opponent this season, although their first-round opponent, Utah, had been a bit of a thorn in their side throughout the year. The Grizzlies handed Idaho four of its 11 losses in regulation this season, including three of its four losses on home ice. Those struggles appeared to carry over into the postseason as Utah took Games 1 and 2 at Idaho Central Arena before the Steelheads responded and won the next four games, all in overtime.
Idaho had no such struggles with the Americans during the regular season. Not only were Idaho’s eight wins in the series all in regulation, they won each by at least two goals. Idaho outscored Allen 42-19 in those eight games. Every other team in the Mountain Division beat Idaho at least once in the regular season.
For the Americans, the Steelheads were the thorn in their side offensively, much in the same way Utah was for Idaho. The Steelheads held the Americans to 1.4 goals per game less in their eight regular season matchups than what Allen was averaging in its other 64 games. In fact, if you take their eight regular season meetings out of the equation, Allen jumps from seventh to second in average goals scored per game, behind only Idaho.
Allen had four of the top 10 goal scorers in the ECHL this season, including league MVP Hank Crone, who led the ECHL with 49 goals and 105 points in the regular season.
Crone had a goal in each of the last three games Allen played in against Idaho, but otherwise was held to just one goal and one assist in the other five.
“We obviously played them many times, so we know they’re a dangerous team offensively,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. “They can score goals, so you got to make sure you minimize their high-end chances. And when we get our opportunities, we got to make sure we put them in the back of the net.”
Despite having the better record and seed, Idaho will open the series on the road. The series is in a 2-4-1 format, due to a scheduling conflict at Idaho Central Arena this weekend. Game 2 of the series is Saturday in Allen, with the series shifting back to Boise for Game 3 on Wednesday.