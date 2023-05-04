Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah HOCKEY

Idaho Steelheads' Ryan Dmowski (15) chases the puck down ice against Utah during hockey playoff action Monday at Idaho Central Arena. Idaho opens the Mountain Division Finals Friday night at Allen.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Idaho Steelheads are set to face a team they had little trouble with in the second round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Idaho will open its best-of-seven Mountain Division Finals series against the Allen Americans with Game 1 Friday night in Allen, Texas. During the regular season, Idaho won all eight games between the two teams. But despite their success against Allen this season, the Steelheads still know they can’t take the series lightly.

