BOISE — It’s been quite the eventful few weeks for Mason Mitchell since he was traded to the Idaho Steelheads.
Since the calendar has turned to 2022, the forward has driven across the country to join his new teammates in Boise only to get a professional tryout offer with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. After one game with the Heat, travel delays forced him to play in his Steelheads debut with little sleep. He still had two assists.
On Wednesday, three weeks after his trade was announced, Mitchell scored his first two goals in his first game in front of the home fans at Idaho Central Arena, helping set the tone for Idaho in a 9-4 win against the Kansas City Mavericks.
“It’s been very wild, but I’m enjoying every part of it,” said Mitchell. “I was telling my buddies the other day, it’s been 18 states I’ve been in in three weeks with driving, flying and being in all sorts of areas. I’ve been taking it day by day, enjoying it. ... This place is beautiful, and my family is just a little north (in Alberta), so it’s nice to be back close to them. Everybody in the room is amazing, the coaches are awesome, and I’m just happy to be here.”
Mitchell got the Steelheads on the board just 3:04 in the game Wednesday, redirecting a pass from A.J. White into a wide-open net to give Idaho a 1-0 lead. Midway through the second period, he intercepted a Kansas City pass in the Mavericks’ zone and put it back on net to give Idaho a 4-2 lead.
Colton Kehler and and Yauheni Aksiantsiuk both also scored twice, while White, Shawn McBride and Willie Knierim, playing in his first game for Idaho, each added to the offensive tally.
Mitchell went to the locker room after a scuffle in the third period and did not return.
The Steelheads acquired Mitchell in a trade from the Cincinnati Cyclones on Jan. 5. At the time it was announced the trade was for a player to be named later. On Tuesday, Idaho sent forward Zack Andrusiak to Cincinnati to complete the deal.
Mitchell had been on the Steelheads radar, since at least the 2019 offseason, when Idaho coach Everett Sheen said the team tried to sign him as a free agent. Mitchell ended up signing with the Cyclones, to play under former Cyclone coach Matt Thomas, who was Mitchell’s college coach at Alaska Anchorage. Thomas was hired as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Providence Bruins this past off season.
When Sheen got another chance to get Mitchell on his roster, he jumped at the opportunity.
“He’s a big body that can skate,” Sheen said. “He’s heavy, he’s physical and he does have some skill, he can shoot the puck. With all the intangibles, he fits the identity of our team. We like big, fast players and skill players.”
At the time of the trade, Mitchell was just returning from a concussion he has suffered during a Dec. 17 game at Indy. Following a practice, he was told he was being shipped out to Idaho.
For Mitchell, who had four goals and six assists in 17 games this season for Cincinnati, the trade meant a new opportunity and a new experience to see a different part of the country.
“I’ve always wanted to come out here,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been to basically every other state in the country now. Being back out west, I love being out here. Change is good. I needed to get a little bit of change and get out, so I’m happy to be here.”
He got in the car and drove from Ohio to Idaho, arriving with his new team two weeks ago during the ECHL All-Star Break. Following the break, he had two practices with the team before embarking with them on a road trip to play the Utah Grizzlies.
Upon arriving, he found out he got the offer from Stockton and boarded a flight to Stockton. He joined the Heat for a Jan. 15 home game against Tucson, before being released to return to Idaho the following week.
His crazy story joining the Steelheads wasn’t quite over yet, though.
Mitchell met the team in Rapid City, South Dakota, for a three-game series against the Rush, which started Friday. He flew out on Thursday, and made it as far as Minneapolis. But his connecting flight to Rapid City got canceled.
“Our flight attendants didn’t show up for the flight,” Mitchell said. “I was supposed to fly out at 10:30 and get into Rapid at 1:45 a.m. But they didn’t tell us until roughly midnight.”
The airline got him a shuttle to a hotel about a half hour from the airport, which he got to shortly after 1 a.m. Five hours later, he was on a shuttle back to the airport to catch a morning flight.
After arriving in Rapid City, Mitchell joined the team for a morning skate, got a quick nap in back in the team hotel, then recorded assists on both of Aksiantsiuk’s goals that night in his Steelheads debut, a 5-2 loss. The following night, he assisted on another Aksiantsiuk goal, the opening goal in a 4-1 Steelhead victory.
“It’s really nice to have him,” Sheen said. “We tried to recruit him a couple years ago. To be able to make the trade for him to get him here is very exciting. Then he was about to get in our lineup and got the call up. Obviously, we were happy for him at the time, but we’re very happy to have him in the lineup now.”
Wednesday marked his first home game during this ordeal, one that turned out to be very successful. Through four games with the Steelheads, he now has five points, half of what he had with Cincinnati. There will be plenty more to come, he hopes.
“I’m very excited, I’ve only heard good things about this place,” Mitchell said. “This building gets loud with lots of home fans. And being at home is nice.”