BOISE — With the Idaho Steelheads desperately needing a win on Sunday, Shawn McBride answered the call.
With Idaho on a six-game losing streak, and having only scored one goal in three of those losses, McBride had two goals, one in the second, the other early in the third, to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead during a road game against the Toledo Walleye. Idaho ended up winning the game 5-3.
“Any two points throughout the year is important, especially when you’re going through a little bit of a rough patch and especially late in the season when you’re trying to lock up a playoff position,” said McBride. “We were very happy to get the two points and it was well deserved, we really came to play.”
On Friday, the Steelheads didn't have anyone answer that call, as they fell back into the losing column. The Utah Grizzlies’ Luke Martin scored the game's first goal with under seven minutes to go and James Shearer added an empty netter as Idaho fell 2-0.
McBride, in his first year with the Steelhead, has 12 goals and 20 assists. His 32 points is tied for second among active Steelheads behind captain A.J. White, who has 51. As the Steelheads try and push towards their 23rd straight playoff appearance, the longest active streak in North American professional sports, McBride figures to play a big role, especially after the team made a number of trades this week.
“He’s going to have to be huge,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. “That’s kind of why we were comfortable making some of the deals that we have been. We put together some pieces that we needed and being able to look at Shawn and say ‘you know what, you need to become that guy who can provide the depth in scoring and even the top end scoring’ is definitely a big factor.”
Just this week alone, the Steelheads traded away four forwards: Luc Brown, Matt Tugnutt, Chase Zieky and Colby McAuley. Those four players had accounted for a combined 101 points for Idaho this season (43 goals, 58 assists), with Brown accounting for 41 of those points.
Add in call ups to the American Hockey League and McBride knows that his scoring is going to be key for the Steelheads over the final month of the regular season.
“That’s part of the game we’ve been missing the last 10, putting the puck in the net a little bit,” said McBride. “You don’t want to cheat for offense, I don’t want to change how I’m playing too much, because this is what made me successful and this is what made us as a team successful. But anytime I get an opportunity it is important to try to bear down and help the team win. Goal scoring is tough this time of year, every point is huge and every goal is huge and teams are really tightening up their defense.”
For McBride, it’s been a bit of a career season, as he’s having one of his more productive offensive years since his days playing junior hockey. The last time he recorded 30 points in a season came in 2014-15, his last year with the Victoria Grizzlies, his hometown team, in the British Columbia Hockey league. That year is also the last time he’s played in a playoff series.
After four years at American International College, McBride signed with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the American Hockey League late in the 2018-19 season, finishing the year with one assist in five games.
Playing between Hartford and ECHL Norfolk the following season, he had 13 points in 53 games.
With Hartford, he said, playing on the Wolf Pack’s fourth line kept him off the ice and prevented him from getting scoring opportunities.
He signed with Hartford on a two-way AHL-ECHL contract last year, but his contract was voided when Hartford’s ECHL affiliate in Maine opted out of the season. He spent the season at home in Victoria, regrouping and getting ready for this season.
In Idaho, which also opted out of last season, Sheen saw the potential in McBride. Watching tape of the forward, he believed he could turn him into an offensive weapon.
“Looking at his stats, you wouldn’t think that he could score,” Sheen said. “But when you watch him play, he does everything right. He plays the right way, he’s in the right spots, he looks after the (defensive) side of the game. After watching him this summer, I knew it was a matter of time. He just needed some confidence, he needed to get a couple under his belt.”
Even though he had assists in each of Idaho’s first two games of the season, it took him a while to get going offensively. Over the first quarter of the season, he had five assists in 18 games, and was still without a goal.
But in a 5-0 win against Kansas City on Dec. 4, McBride had three assists, helping to spark an offensive explosion. Two games later, against South Carolina, McBride recorded two more assists. The following night, he had his first goal of the season, a first period goal in Idaho’s 4-1 win against the Stingrays.
On Feb. 4, he recorded his first career hat trick, his third goal coming in overtime and giving Idaho a 5-4 win at Wichita.
“It’s just a perfect storm this season,” McBride said. “I always knew I had that side of the game in me. I’m a pass-first player and I look to put players in great opportunities to score. My teammates have done a great job this year, when I try and set them up, they bury. And I’m lucky enough to chip in a little bit scoring some goals as well, lately. It’s been a fun season, but we’re just getting started.”