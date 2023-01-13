Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE—At just about every stop he’s made, Jordan Kawaguchi has been able to produce on offense.

In junior hockey, he scored 120 goals in four seasons with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League and recorded more than 80 points in each of his final two seasons.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments