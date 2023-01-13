BOISE—At just about every stop he’s made, Jordan Kawaguchi has been able to produce on offense.
In junior hockey, he scored 120 goals in four seasons with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League and recorded more than 80 points in each of his final two seasons.
In college, he was second in the NCAA in points during the 2019-20 season, recording 45 for the University of North Dakota.
After going through a bit of a down year, by his standards, in production last season, his first full season as a professional hockey player, Kawaguchi has once again found his scoring touch with the Idaho Steelheads. Playing for the highest scoring team in the ECHL, the forward leads Idaho with 17 goals.
“I’m just having fun, we have a good group of guys and the coaches are awesome,” said Kawaguchi. “The city we play in, we get a lot of support. It’s definitely not just me that’s having success Obviously we’re first in the standings.”
Kawaguchi was held off the scoresheet in Idaho’s 5-3 loss to Utah on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena. It was the Steelheads’ third loss at home this season, all against Utah.
A.J. White had two goals, helping Idaho build a 3-1 lead, but Utah scored twice on a five-minute power play late in the second to tie the game at three. Utah added a third power play goal midway through the third period before icing things with an empty-net goal.
Coming back from a knee surgery that prematurely ended his 2020-21 season with the Texas Stars, Kawaguchi was limited to six goals and 23 points in 49 games at Texas last season. After Texas assigned him to its ECHL affiliate, Idaho, before the start of this season, Kawaguchi has surpassed both those numbers through 27 games. In addition to his 17 goals, he has 10 assists for 27 points.
He’s recorded two goals six times this season, including a two goal, two assist night during a 6-2 win at Utah on Dec. 28.
“I know how good of a player he is, I’ve been able to watch him grow,” said goalie Adam Scheel, who has been a teammate of Kawaguchi’s the past five seasons at North Dakota, Texas and now Idaho. “You saw him dominate in college, and I think he’s starting to do that again. It’s really great to see, and he’s such a good guy too, so he’s easy to root for.”
After finishing his college career in the spring of 2021, Kawaguchi signed a contract with the NHL’s Dallas Stars, who assigned him to Texas to finish the season, and he immediately showed signs of a promising professional career. In his first professional game, Kawaguchi had a goal and assist against the Colorado Eagles. The following night, he scored in the shootout, helping Texas win.
In his third game, the injury bug struck.
“It was just a hockey play,” Kawaguchi said. “I was racing for a puck, went shoulder-to-shoulder with the guy and next thing I know, my knee is going out.”
Kawaguchi suffered a torn MCL in his right knee. He underwent surgery to put a screw in his knee and reattach the bone to the muscle, ending his season.
“That was heartbreaking,” said Scheel, who made his professional debut with Texas the same night as Kawaguchi and was in net when the injury occurred. “His first three games in pro he had a goal and an assist, as well as a shootout winner. You could tell he was hot and feeling it. Everyone knows injuries are a part of the game and it happens, but it was totally tough to see that.”
He was medically cleared to return to Texas two weeks before the Stars’ 2021 training camp started, but not being able to train as hard as he wanted during the summer put him at a disadvantage, he admits. He didn’t score his first goal of the season for Texas until a Feb. 16 game against Grand Rapids, four months into the season.
“Not that I had a new knee to get used to, but I had a piece of metal in my knee I had to get used to playing hockey with,” Kawaguchi said. “I have to wear a brace with it, too. It’s a little bit different, but it’s part of the life we live. I’m not going to make any excuses for anything. Everyone else has gone through serious injuries before, too. If you ask anyone it will play a factor, but it doesn’t mean it defines your career.”
With his NHL contract up after last season, he signed an AHL contract with Dallas before the start of this season Dallas sent him down to Idaho before the first game. He says he looks at the demotion as a chance to earn his way back up after not being good enough for the AHL his first time around.
So far, he’s impressed in Idaho.
“We expected him to be a point producer, for sure,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. “But one thing that was a nice little bonus is how hard he compete and how detailed his is in the other aspects of the game.”