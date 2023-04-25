BOISE — The Idaho Steelheads hit the road today desperately needing a couple of wins this week if they want to keep their historic season alive.
After dropping Games 1 and 2 at home to the Utah Grizzlies in their Mountain Division Semifinal series last week, the series shifts to the Maverick Center in West Valley City, Utah, where the puck drops for Game 3 Wednesday night.
Utah, which leads the best-of-seven series 2-0, will also host Game 4 Friday and Game 5, if necessary, on Saturday. If the Steelheads can take at least two of three on the road, they will force the series back to Idaho Central Arena for Game 6 on Monday.
The Steelheads won seven of the eight games they played at in Utah during the regular season.
“This thing is far from over,” Steelheads coach Everett Sheen said after Friday’s 3-2 loss in Game 2. “I think we lacked execution at critical times, especially on the power play. It’s a frustrated, but a focused and driven group. We know the series isn’t over yet.”
Idaho, which set ECHL records during the regular season with 58 total wins and 32 wins at home, put themselves in a hole by struggling to find the net in the first five periods of the series. Idaho put up 43 shots in Game 1, but was unable to put one past Utah goaltender Trent Miner, as the Grizzlies took the opener 3-0.
In Game 2, Idaho went through the first two periods without a goal before Cody Haiskanen finally got Idaho on the board at the 5:06 mark of the third period.
Utah added a late empty-netter to go up 3-1 in the game before Ty Pelton-Byce added a goal to bring the deficit back to one, but the Steelheads were unable to get the equalizer to force overtime.
But despite falling in a 0-2 hole, the Steelheads hope getting two goals in the third period on Friday can help jump start their offense in the series.
“I think even in the first two periods we did a much better job (than Game 1) in creating second chances,” Pelton-Byce said Friday. “The last game we had a lot of one-and-dones, so the emphasis was getting bodies in front of Miner and getting something open in front of him. We hit a couple of posts and had a lot of chances.”
One area where Idaho has struggled in getting offense in the first two games have been on the power play. Idaho had eight opportunities at home last week, including four in the second period of Game 2, but were unable to convert on any of them.
At one point in Game 2, Idaho had back-to-back power play chances as one penalty was called as another expired, but managed just one shot on net during that nearly four-minute man advantage.