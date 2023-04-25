Steelheads vs. Utah HOCKEY

Idaho Steelheads forward Justin Misiak (19) clashes with Utah defenseman James Shearer (10) during hockey playoff action Friday at Idaho Central Arena.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The Idaho Steelheads hit the road today desperately needing a couple of wins this week if they want to keep their historic season alive.

After dropping Games 1 and 2 at home to the Utah Grizzlies in their Mountain Division Semifinal series last week, the series shifts to the Maverick Center in West Valley City, Utah, where the puck drops for Game 3 Wednesday night.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

