Exactly six weeks ago, the Idaho Steelheads were in the same position they find themselves in now.
During the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Steelheads had to travel to West Valley City, Utah in a 2-0 hole after dropping the first two games of the series against the Utah Grizzlies at home. After coming back from that deficit and beating the Grizzlies in six games, Idaho enters hostile territory in the Kelly Cup Final once again facing a 2-0 deficit after losing the first two games of the best-of-seven series against the Florida Everblades at Idaho Central Arena.
"It is a seven-game series, two doesn’t make it,” Idaho coach Everett Sheen said following Sunday’s 5-3 loss in Game 2. “We saw in that first round we’re capable of winning the game and turning the momentum. That’s what we’ve got to be focused on, the next game.”
Game 3 is at 5:30 p.m. MDT Wednesday in Estero, Florida.
The Steelheads beat the Grizzlies in the Mountain Division semifinals by winning four consecutive games in overtime, including Games 3, 4 and 5 in the Maverick Center. Idaho players credit getting the chance to get away from Boise and hit the road as an opportunity to reset themselves on the series and turn things around.
They look for a similar chance to reset in the Fort Myers area and inside Hertz Arena.
“It’s probably what we need right now,” forward Ty Pelton-Byce said after Game 2. “This is not a great taste in our mouth after this game. Game 1 could have gone either way, but (Sunday) we didn’t play our game. We just got to reset, get our minds right and win a couple down in Florida.”
Idaho will be looking to become the fourth team to win an ECHL championship series after dropping the first two games. The last team to do it was the Peoria Rivermen, who, like the Steelheads, dropped the first two games of their series against the Louisiana IceGators at home. The Rivermen won the next four games, with two of their three wins in Louisiana going to double overtime before getting the Cup clincher in overtime of Game 6 back at home.
Peoria is the only team to complete the 0-2 championship comeback in the Kelly Cup era, but two more teams did the same thing to win the Riley Cup, which was replaced by the Kelly Cup in 1997. In 1993, the Toledo Storm took the Riley Cup Finals in six games after dropping Games 1 and 2 on the road to the Wheeling Thunderbirds, while in the ECHL’s inaugural season in 1989, the Carolina Thunderbirds were outscored 14-2 by the Johnstown Chiefs in the first two games of the Finals before coming back to win the series in seven games.
But right now, rather than focus on the Kelly Cup, the goal is to just return the series to Boise. The Steelheads can’t clinch the championship in Florida, but with at least two wins over the next three games, they would force a Game 6 next Tuesday back at Idaho Central Arena. Game 7, if necessary, would be the following night.
“That’s the goal, we’re going to have to get two down there to bring it back to Boise,” Sheen said. “It’s going to have to start with one and it’s not going to be easy. That’s a good Florida team, so we’re going to have to be ready to go.”
The Steelheads are also hoping that despite the loss in Game 2, the way it ended can give them a boost heading down to Florida. Idaho trailed 4-1 with less than five minutes left but scored two goals within 21 seconds of one another to cut the deficit to 4-3 before the Everblades scored an empty netter.
"It definitely helps a little bit, but in all honesty, we just got to be better,” said Pelton-Byce, whose goal with 4:03 left cut the deficit to one. “We didn’t play a good game (Sunday), so hopefully the last few minutes where we turned it on a little bit can help us ride a little bit going into Florida.”