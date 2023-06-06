Steelheads Everblades

Idaho Steelheads forward Ryan Dmowski skates around a Florida Everblades defender during a Kelly Cup Finals game on Sunday at Idaho Central Arena.

 Jim Max/For the Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Exactly six weeks ago, the Idaho Steelheads were in the same position they find themselves in now.

During the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Steelheads had to travel to West Valley City, Utah in a 2-0 hole after dropping the first two games of the series against the Utah Grizzlies at home. After coming back from that deficit and beating the Grizzlies in six games, Idaho enters hostile territory in the Kelly Cup Final once again facing a 2-0 deficit after losing the first two games of the best-of-seven series against the Florida Everblades at Idaho Central Arena.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments