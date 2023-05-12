Support Local Journalism


BOISE — As Idaho Steelheads players left the ice Friday night, they were greeted by a standing ovation from the fans at Idaho Central Arena.

It wasn’t a sarcastic cheer you might expect to hear after a 7-2 loss by the home team — at least it didn’t feel that way. Instead, it felt like more genuine, supportive cheer by the home fans, almost if to say, ‘it’s just one game we still got your back.’

