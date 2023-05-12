BOISE — As Idaho Steelheads players left the ice Friday night, they were greeted by a standing ovation from the fans at Idaho Central Arena.
It wasn’t a sarcastic cheer you might expect to hear after a 7-2 loss by the home team — at least it didn’t feel that way. Instead, it felt like more genuine, supportive cheer by the home fans, almost if to say, ‘it’s just one game we still got your back.’
It’s the exact same message the Steelheads tried to portray after the five-goal loss to the Allen Americans in Game 3 of the Mountain Division Finals.
“I’ve said it every year, but this is the best place I've ever played,” captain A.J. White said about the support even after a tough night. “The fan support is second to none and it’s been that way all year. I know we rally behind them and tomorrow I know they’ll bring that energy and we’ll feed off that as well.”
While it looked bad on the scoreboard, in the big scheme of things the Steelheads know that it’s just one game. They still lead the Americans 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, and they still have a chance to close out Allen on home ice before the series shifts back to Texas for possible Games 6 and 7.
Game 4 is Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.
“We got to put it behind us,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. We do have to learn from it, I thought we got away from our defensive side of the game tonight, which cost us. We just got it behind us and move forward. We do have a 2-1 lead, it’s not great losing 7-2, but at the end of the day it still counts the same as an overtime heartbreaker.”
It was Allen’s first win of the season against the Steelheads, who had been a combined 10-0 against the Americans before Friday in the regular season and playoffs combined. All series the Steelheads stressed that Allen had the potential to be a dangerous offensive team, and on Friday they showed it. The Americans were able to put plenty of pucks past Idaho goalkeeper Adam Scheel, who faced just 23 shots on the night, before being pulled following Allen's seventh goal.
It marked the first time this season, regular season or playoffs, that Idaho had given up seven goals in a game.
“Honestly, they were doing everything we know they’re going to do,” said Sheen. “They’re going to stretch the ice, they’re going to try and get behind your defenders. Tonight, for whatever reason, we went to sleep on it. We did get outmuscled in the dirty areas as well, so it wasn’t great.”
Meanwhile, Idaho peppered Allen goaltender Chase Perry with 56 shots, but Perry was able to stand tall throughout the night.
Perry got his first start of the postseason after coming in for Kevin Mandolese in Wednesday’s Game 2, which Idaho won 6-2. All night, the Steelheads were able to get pucks on Perry, but after he let up an early goal, the Allen netminder was solid for much of the rest of the night.
“He played well,” Sheen said about Perry. “He made a lot of saves and we made him work tonight. Hopefully that wears him down a little bit for tomorrow. But I do think we got to get a little more traffic in front of him for second and third opportunities and make it tough on him.”
Colton Kehler got Idaho on the board 89 seconds into the game, getting ahead of the Allen defense and putting the puck in for an unassisted goal. Allen’s Colton Hargrove tied it a couple minutes later with a power play goal off a one-timer. Midway through the first period, Allen took a 2-1 on a goal by Liam Finlay, who found himself alone in front of Idaho goaltender Adam Scheel on a pass from behind the net.
Hartgrove picked up his second goal in the game later in the first period, taking a rebound and putting it into the net as he was falling to the ice.
“We had a good start, we found a way to get the first one,” said White. “But we just kind of sat back on that. They found a goal on a power pay and we never really found that jump again.”
Chad Butcher made it 4-1 for Allen early in the second, taking a pass in front of the net and putting it past Scheel who was being screened by multiple players from both teams.
Despite being down early, Idaho kept finding itself in scoring chances, but was not able to get one past Perry. Passers would find teammates down by the net, but they would have multiple defenders on them, making it difficult to get off clear shots.
And on the occasions when Idaho shooters were able to get clear shots on Perry, the Americans netminder showed quick reflexes to get in front of the puck.
At one point Perry had stopped 24 consecutive shots in the game. But on the 25th shot, Ryan Dmowski finally got another one in the net for Idaho. Dmowski held the puck for a second before firing it in on a wrist shot to cut Allen’s lead to 4-2.
“We got to do a better job getting in his eyesight,” said White. “I think a good example is on Dmowski’s goal, there were bodies in the way, and it found a way to trickle through. So, we got to get in front of his eyes and we got to be more hungry on loose pucks. There were some rebounds, we just didn’t find a way to put it in.”
Later in the second period, Idaho got an extended power play after a skirmish in front of the net resulted in a combined 25 penalty minutes between four players. Allen’s Mikael Robidoux got the bulk of those minutes, including a five-minute major and 10-minute game misconduct for spearing. After two minutes of four-on-four action, Idaho got the final three minutes of Robidoux’s major as a power play opportunity.
And even though they got several good looks on Perry, the Allen goalie proved tough to beat once again.
Late in the second period, Hank Crone — the league’s leading scorer in the regular season — found himself alone in front of Scheel and was able to convert for his first goal of the playoffs, giving the Americans a 5-2 lead going into the third.
Things quickly went from bad to worse for the Steelheads midway through the third, as Allen got a pair of goals within 16 seconds of one another to make it 7-2.
After that, the night was done for Scheel, as Josh Boyko came in to finish the night. He stopped all five shots he faced. Sheen said despite the rough night, he plans to stick with Scheel in net for Game 4.
“We’ll bounce back with Adam,” Sheen said. “I don’t think the group in front of him did him any favors, I don’t think that’s squarely on his shoulders in the least bit.”