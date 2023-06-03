BOISE — As Idaho Steelheads players left the ice following Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Everblades in Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals, players from both sides began exchanging words.
No real physical fracas broke out between the two teams, but refs still had to stand between the two teams to separate them. Players jawed back and forth, pointing fingers and sticks at one another, while airing their grievances.
And in a little less than 18 hours after an emotional end to Game 1 ended, the two teams will meet again in Game 2.
“Honestly, I think the little antics after the game got us a little more fired up for tomorrow,” said captain A.J. White. “I think we’re all ready to go for tomorrow already.”
Florida took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with Oliver Chau scoring the game-winner 14:06 into overtime. But the Steelheads players said they took exception to some of the things said by Everblades players as they left the ice. White said there was some taunting from the Florida bench directed at the Steelheads players, which was the cause of the postgame incident.
Game 2 is at 4:10 p.m. Sunday at Idaho Central Arena
“We’re all competitors, none of us like to lose,” said defenseman Dawson Barteaux, who had Idaho’s first goal of the game. “They don’t like to lose, either, and obviously, they got the better of us tonight. Yeah, it fires us up. We’re a brotherhood in there, we’re not just teammates, we’re family. We stick up for each other and we’ll be ready to go for tomorrow.”
Chau’s goal ended what had been a very physical game, but one that the refs let the players play through at times. There were just 12 penalty minutes between both teams combined, but fans at Idaho Central Arena certainly thought that number should have been higher, just only on the Florida side.
Anytime an Idaho player went down on a questionable play, the refs were showered with boos. Of course, when a Florida player went down on a similar played, the crowd roared in approval, as one would expect from the home fans.
“We knew they were going to come in and bang bodies and try to mix it up a little bit,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. “They were exactly what we expected them to be.”
Idaho did get its first goal on an extended 5-on-3 opportunity late in the first period. The Steelheads went on the power play when Wade Murphy was taken down in front of the Florida net by Ben Masella, who was called for hooking. Just 14 seconds into the penalty, Florida’s Zach Uens was assessed a cross checking minor. Dawson Barteaux took advantage of the long two-man advantage, firing a slap shot into the net. It was the first goal of the postseason for the defenseman, who had just two goals during the regular season.
“I didn’t see a whole lot, I just let it rip,” said Barteaux. “Obviously, I didn’t score a whole lot in the regular season, but to get that first one and try and get the team going, it was good.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Cole Moberg tied the game for Florida seven minutes into the second period, scoring on a slap shot.
Willie Knierim had a breakaway opportunity with five minutes left in the second period, but his shot was stopped by Florida goalie Cam Johnson.
The game remained tied until there was about 13 minutes left in the third period when Knierim took a puck in front of the net, fired it with a pass right into the stick of Ryan Dmowksi, who put it back into the net to make it 2-1 Steelheads.
Florida tied it up with 7:20 left in regulation with Blake Winiecki scoring on a power play. Idaho goalie Adam Scheel was able to get a glove on Winiecki’s shot, but the puck took a bounce and went over the glove, into the net.
The start of overtime was delayed roughly 15 minutes, while the ice crew tended to the crease area in front of the south net. According to Sheen, there was an issue with the auger on the Zamboni as it was cleaning the ice after the third period that caused the ice to chip.
Players from both sides attempted to come back onto the ice at their regular times but were turned back to their locker rooms.
“It wasn’t too bad, it was kind of nice to get a little extra break of 15 minutes,” White said. “We kept it pretty loose and just stayed focused and ready to go. I thought we had better chances in overtime, we just didn’t capitalize.”
About five minutes into the overtime period, Idaho had a series of multiple slap shots that hit the net and bounced off the back board. Knierim had a breakaway opportunity a minute later, but fired the shot over the net and off the glass.
When the Steelheads did get shots on net, they were unable to get rebounds off of them, an issue that had plagued them in their four previous playoff losses.
“We missed the net quite a few times, and that kick started their transition,” Sheen said. “We did generate some pretty good looks, especially on that breakaway there. We just got to make sure we minimize mistakes throughout the game. We had a couple of costly ones, which ultimately cost us the game.”
Ultimately, it was an Idaho turnover in its own zone that led to the Everblades getting the OT winner. John McCarron picked up a misplayed puck, passed it to Chau who was skating in towards the Idaho net. Chau fired it past the right pad of Scheel, putting the Steelheads in a 0-1 deficit.
“Tonight definitely stings, it’s a tough way to lose a game there,” said Sheen. “Especially when I thought we were playing quite well in overtime and almost taking control of it. For us to come out on the wrong side is unfortunate, but we’ve been here before. It’s one game, it’s a seven-game series. We just got to bounce back tomorrow.”