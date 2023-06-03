Support Local Journalism


BOISE — As Idaho Steelheads players left the ice following Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Everblades in Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals, players from both sides began exchanging words.

No real physical fracas broke out between the two teams, but refs still had to stand between the two teams to separate them. Players jawed back and forth, pointing fingers and sticks at one another, while airing their grievances.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

