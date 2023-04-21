Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Idaho Steelheads will head to Utah next week with their season on the line, in desperate need of a couple of wins.

The Steelheads finally broke the wall that had been Utah Grizzlies goalkeeper Trent Miner during the third period Friday during Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinal on Friday, but their two goals proved to be too little, too late as the Grizzlies came away with a 3-2 win to put Utah ahead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series as the series shifts away from Boise.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments