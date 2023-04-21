BOISE — The Idaho Steelheads will head to Utah next week with their season on the line, in desperate need of a couple of wins.
The Steelheads finally broke the wall that had been Utah Grizzlies goalkeeper Trent Miner during the third period Friday during Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinal on Friday, but their two goals proved to be too little, too late as the Grizzlies came away with a 3-2 win to put Utah ahead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series as the series shifts away from Boise.
“It’s obviously frustrating,” said Ty Pelton-Byce, who scored with two minutes left to cut the Steelheads deficit down to one. “But we got to try and stay positive. It’s a long series, a lot of games left. We just have to reset, go into Utah and pick up a few wins.”
After an ECHL-record 32 home wins at Idaho Central Arena during the regular season, the Steelheads have now dropped both of the first two home games and now hit the road needing to win at least two of three in Utah to force the series back to Idaho for Game 6.
Game 3 is Wednesday in West Valley City.
“We didn’t do ourselves any favors,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. “Now we’re going to Utah. We played well there all year, so we’re confident. We got to win Wednesday, that’s the first goal.”
After pelting Miner with 43 shots in Game 1’s shutout loss, Idaho took a while to get pucks on the net, putting up just one shot in the game’s first 10 minutes. The Steelheads had some opportunities in the Utah zone early, but kept seeing shots go side of the net, out of danger.
The Grizzlies got on the board with about three minutes left in the first on a power play goal by Tarun Fizer. Fizer took a from teammate Kyle Mayhew in the corner of the Idaho zone and one-timed it past Idaho goalkeeper Adam Scheel for the game’s first score.
Miner kept finding ways to stop Idaho. Even when the Steelheads got their first power play midway through the second period, things were not going their way. Shots continued to go wide. Passes missed their mark and went out of the zone. Even when Matt Register was able to sneak one past Miner, as he was being screened by A.J. White, the puck bounced off the side post and stayed out of the net.
Later in the period Idaho had a man advantage for nearly four full minutes, as Utah’s Cory Thomas was called for kneeing with one second left on teammate’s Luke Martin’s high-sticking penalty. But Idaho managed just a single shot on net in that four-minute span as the Grizzlies killed both power play opportunities with little trouble.
“We need to take advantage of the man advantage,” said Pelton-Byce. “We had successful power play all year, but we really need to put it together this time of the year, so it’s really frustrating.”
After a fourth power play opportunity went by the wayside late in the second period fans started voicing their frustrations at the lack offense.
“It’s a little frustrating, we need those guys to come through at the right time,” Sheen said about the power play. “I think we lacked execution and maybe a little urgency, so we got to dig deep and find it."
Mayhew got Utah’s second goal early in the third period, as one of his shots hit off Register’s shin and bounced into the Idaho net to extend Utah’s lead to 2-0.
But finally, after 105 minutes, 6 seconds and 68 shots, Idaho finally got its first puck of the series past Miner. Cody Haiskanen found himself alone in front of the net after a pass from Zach Walker and ripped it into the net to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 14:24 left in the game.
For a while, it looked like that might be enough to springboard the Steelheads back into the game, and the series. Idaho started putting more pressure in the offensive zone. But with just under three minutes left, Sheen pulled Idaho goaltender Adam Scheel for an extra defender. Off a faceoff, Dylan Fitze scored on the empty netter the length of the ice, to make it 3-1.
That proved to be the game-winner, as Pelton-Byce scored with 2:05 left in the game. Given that it had been a one-goal game at the time Scheel was pulled, Sheen said he still didn’t have second thoughts if he went to the extra skater early.
“There was two minutes, 45 seconds left, and we were going to look to pull him probably with about two and a half minutes left,” said Sheen. “So, getting an offensive zone faceoff was the ideal situation we wanted, it just didn’t go in our favor.”