...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the
following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID,
Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County,
Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ this morning through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and
thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Following a historic season, the Idaho Steelheads find themselves on the brink of being swept in the Kelly Cup Finals.
The Steelheads fell 1-0 to the Florida Everblades on Wednesday in Game 3 of the best-of-seven championship series, as Florida now finds itself one win away from claiming back-to-back Kelly Cup titles. Idaho, meanwhile, will have to become the first team to rally from a 3-0 deficit in a championship series if it hopes to claim its first championship since 2007.
Game 4 is Friday in Estero, Florida.
Florida’s defense limited Idaho to just 23 shots on net, stopping the Steelheads from ever being able to get much going offensively.
Goalie Remi Poirier got his first start of the postseason for Idaho, replacing Adam Scheel, who had started every game in the playoffs thus far. Poirier, who was on assignment in the American Hockey League with the Texas Stars, had not appeared in net for Idaho since Feb. 25.
Poirier was mostly sharp in his return, stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced. But the Everblades got the only goal they needed late in the second period.
Will Calverley scored the game’s only goal with 1:46 left in the first period, taking control of the puck just outside of the blue line, skating into the Idaho zone and dropping a pass to Blake Winiecki, who sent the puck back to Calverley, who put it in the net.
Idaho held Florida to just four shots on net in the third period, but by then the Everblades had all the offense they needed to secure the win.
The Steelheads, who set ECHL records for wins and points in the regular season, will have their backs against the wall the rest of the season, with just one loss ending their title dreams. A team has come back and won a series after trailing 3-0 just twice in ECHL playoff history, the most recent being the Idaho Steelheads, who completed the reverse sweep against the Allen Americans in the Mountain Division Semifinals in 2018.
If Idaho can win Friday, Game 5 would be Saturday in Florida, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, back at Idaho Central Arena next week.