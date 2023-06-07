Steelheads LOGO

Following a historic season, the Idaho Steelheads find themselves on the brink of being swept in the Kelly Cup Finals.

The Steelheads fell 1-0 to the Florida Everblades on Wednesday in Game 3 of the best-of-seven championship series, as Florida now finds itself one win away from claiming back-to-back Kelly Cup titles. Idaho, meanwhile, will have to become the first team to rally from a 3-0 deficit in a championship series if it hopes to claim its first championship since 2007.

