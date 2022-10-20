BOISE — The Idaho Steelheads are coming into the 2022-23 season as a motivated group.
After missing the postseason for the first time in team history, Idaho is looking to right the ship and get back to playing in late April. And they’re using the failings of last season as a bit of motivation.
“I think about it to this day,” said defenseman Darren Brady. “If you don’t have that in the back of your head coming back here, then you probably shouldn’t be here. Just having that is fuel to the flame to start off, have a great start to the season, and just take it from there.”
Idaho will get that start on Friday when it opens a two-game series against the Iowa Heartlanders on the road, the first-ever games between the two franchises. For Idaho, getting back to the postseason is not the goal, it’s the expectation, coach Everett Sheen says.
“There’s definitely a vibe that we left some things on the table and there’s a job that’s not finished,” said Sheen. “We got a job to do this year and that’s the mindset. The expectation is playoffs this year and then we can roll the dice from there.”
The Steelheads finished three points out of the playoffs last season after dropping six of their final eight games. That snapped a 23-year postseason streak, which had been the longest streak in North American professional sports.
“A lot of us had long summers and that’s just another thorn in the side that makes you excited to come back and play,” said captain A.J. White, who was also named a player assistant coach on Wednesday. “Also, we have a lot of new guys, so that brings excitement as well. A lot of us returners want to so-called ‘right the wrong,’ but we’re not really focused on the past any more. We’re focused on this group in here and seeing what we can do starting Friday.”
Idaho will feature a lot of new faces on its roster. Just six players who are on Idaho’s opening day roster were with the team from the start of the season last year, with some midseason signings also coming back. Only White and goaltender Jake Kupsky had been with the team prior to the COVID-19 canceled 2020-21 season.
“We kind of had to rebuild our core last year and the guys that we brought in were a little older last year,” Sheen said. “Some of them decided they wanted to go overseas this year. They’re getting up there in their career and decided they wanted to go experience overseas. We told them they have a spot over here if they ever want to come back. But we were able to bring six guys back and hopefully keep building and rebuild our core as the years go on.”
After two weeks of practice and two preseason games, the chemistry has come together nicely players say. Idaho won both of its preseason games against Utah.
Newcomers Nick Canade, Janis Svanenbergs, Ty Pelton-Byce, Jordan Kawaguchi and Cody Haiskanen each accounted for goals during the weekend.
“Having a whole week of preseason, and then having those preseason games, I think you get a lot of experience playing with each other,” White said. “It’s been good, everybody’s been on the same page. We’ve been working on a few things, obviously there’s always some things to work on and improve on. We worked on that this week, so we’ll see how it comes out.”
After games Friday and Saturday, the Steelheads open their home slate Oct. 28 against the Utah Grizzlies.